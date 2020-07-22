Log in
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (GEOS)

07/22/2020 | 05:51pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Geospace Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
and Conference Call Schedule

Click To Download

Houston, Texas - July 22, 2020 - Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release third-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).

What: Geospace Technologies Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

When: Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

How: Live via phone - U.S. participants can dial toll-free (877) 876-9173. International participants can dial (785) 424-1667. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ320 prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations tab of our website: www.geospace.com.

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. We market our seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. We also market our seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. We design and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment and offshore cables.

Disclaimer

Geospace Technologies Corp. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:50:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 95,8 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,15 M - -
Net cash 2019 18,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1 410x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,97x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Geospace Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Walter R. Wheeler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary D. Owens Chairman
Robert L. Curda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Michael J. Sheen Director, Chief Technical Officer & Senior VP
Thomas L. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-53.01%108
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-54.13%27 146
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-41.48%12 563
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-36.36%10 684
DIALOG GROUP8.99%5 027
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-51.02%4 763
