GeoVax and Enesi Pharma to Collaborate on Development of Multiple Vaccines Administered by ImplaVax, a Novel Needle-Free Vaccine Delivery Platform





ATLANTA, GA and OXFORD, UK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines, and Enesi Pharma, an innovative pharmaceutical company developing unique injectable solid-dose drug-device vaccine products, announced today a collaboration to develop solid-dose needle-free vaccine formulations utilizing GeoVax’s novel MVA-VLP vaccine platform in combination with Enesi’s ImplaVax® device and formulation technology. The collaboration is expected to include development of thermostable solid-dose needle-free vaccines for a variety of infectious diseases and evaluation of the potential to generate improved vaccine responses with simplified administration and reduced storage and distribution costs.



GeoVax’s vaccine technology is based on its patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) Virus-Like Particle (VLP) platform, which generates noninfectious VLPs in the individual being vaccinated. This technology mimics a natural viral infection, triggering the body to produce a robust and durable immune response (the way that vaccines protect against diseases), typically with only a single dose required for desired protection. As a result, the GeoVax vaccines provide the opportunity to deliver a more efficient, lower cost, highly effective vaccine.

Enesi’s proprietary ImplaVax® solid-dose formulation and needle-free device technology comprises three main components: a single precision-engineered solid-dose Universal Vaccine Implant (UVI) containing the vaccine construct, a separate single-use disposable unit dose cassette pre-loaded with a single solid UVI and a reusable handheld spring-powered actuator. The benefits include assured consistency with dosing, better product stability and ease of use as well as the potential to minimize vaccination pain and stress, and to eliminate needle disposal and needle stick injuries.

Farshad Guirakhoo, PhD, GeoVax’s Chief Scientific Officer, said, “We are delighted to begin this collaboration with Enesi Pharma, as we believe their technology has the potential to revolutionize needle-free vaccine delivery for multiple indications in key global markets. The combination of our thermally stable vaccines with Enesi’s ImplaVax® needle-free device is a natural fit and we think there is significant scientific rationale for expecting success especially in resource constrained countries where cold chain storage is an issue.”

David Hipkiss, CEO of Enesi Pharma, commented “Our novel ImplaVax® technology has great potential for developing the next generation of vaccine products for infectious diseases and allergies. We have been impressed with the GeoVax MVA-VLP vaccine platform and feel that when taken together makes an excellent potential combination. We look forward to working with GeoVax on this exciting new project.”

About Enesi Pharma

Enesi Pharma is an innovative pharmaceutical company developing new products with potential to transform performance and delivery of vaccines and make a material impact on global healthcare.

The company’s primary focus is the development of novel solid-dose vaccines against a range of infectious and other select diseases, working in partnership with global companies, government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Enesi’s ImplaVax® formulation and device technologies offer significant potential benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and are supported by a strong patient preference over a standard needle and syringe.

Enesi’s experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders. For more information visit www.enesipharma.com or follow Enesi on Twitter at www.twitter.com/enesi_pharma.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its patented MVA-VLP vaccine platform. GeoVax was the winner of the 2018 “Best Biotech” Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards, a finalist for the 2018 “Best Prophylactic Vaccine” Award for its Zika vaccine at the World Vaccine Congress, as well as a finalist for Pipelines of Promise at Buzz of Bio 2018. The Company’s development programs are focused on vaccines against Zika, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg and Lassa), HIV and malaria. GeoVax also is evaluating the use of its MVA-VLP platform in cancer immunotherapy, and for therapeutic use in chronic Hepatitis B infections and in treating Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections. GeoVax’s vaccine platform supports in vivo production of non-infectious VLPs from the cells of the very person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. For more information, visit https://www.geovax.com.

