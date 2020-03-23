Geox S p A : Filing of the directors' report on the items of the shareholders' meeting agenda notice

COMUNICATO STAMPA / PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSITO RELAZIONE ILLUSTRATIVA DEGLI ARGOMENTI

ALL'ORDINE DEL GIORNO DELL'ASSEMBLEA DEGLI AZIONISTI

Si rende noto che, dalla data odierna, è disponibile al pubblico, presso la sede sociale, Via Feltrina Centro n. 16, 31044 in Biadene di Montebelluna (TV), e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) la Relazione Illustrativa degli Amministratori sui punti all'ordine del giorno della prossima Assemblea degli Azionisti di Geox S.p.A., convocata per il 22 Aprile 2020 in unica convocazione. La relazione illustrativa è altresì, consultabile sul sito internet della Società www.geox.biz, nella sezione Governance "Assemblea degli Azionisti 2020".

Biadene di Montebelluna, 23 marzo 2020

FILING OF THE DIRECTORS' REPORT

ON THE ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that, as of today is available to the public at the company's registered office in Via Feltrina

Centro 16, 31044 Biadene di Montebelluna (TV), and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage

(www.emarketstorage.com) the Directors' Report on the items of the agenda for the next Geox S.p.A.

Shareholders' Meeting, convened (with a single call) for April 22, 2020. This document is also available on the Company's website www.geox.biz, in the Governance section under "Shareholders' Meeting 2020".

Biadene di Montebelluna, March 23,2020

