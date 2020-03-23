Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Geox S.p.A.    GEO   IT0003697080

GEOX S.P.A.

(GEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geox S p A : Filing of the directors' report on the items of the shareholders' meeting agenda notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA / PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSITO RELAZIONE ILLUSTRATIVA DEGLI ARGOMENTI

ALL'ORDINE DEL GIORNO DELL'ASSEMBLEA DEGLI AZIONISTI

Si rende noto che, dalla data odierna, è disponibile al pubblico, presso la sede sociale, Via Feltrina Centro n. 16, 31044 in Biadene di Montebelluna (TV), e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) la Relazione Illustrativa degli Amministratori sui punti all'ordine del giorno della prossima Assemblea degli Azionisti di Geox S.p.A., convocata per il 22 Aprile 2020 in unica convocazione. La relazione illustrativa è altresì, consultabile sul sito internet della Società www.geox.biz, nella sezione Governance "Assemblea degli Azionisti 2020".

Biadene di Montebelluna, 23 marzo 2020

****

FILING OF THE DIRECTORS' REPORT

ON THE ITEMS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that, as of today is available to the public at the company's registered office in Via Feltrina

Centro 16, 31044 Biadene di Montebelluna (TV), and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage

(www.emarketstorage.com) the Directors' Report on the items of the agenda for the next Geox S.p.A.

Shareholders' Meeting, convened (with a single call) for April 22, 2020. This document is also available on the Company's website www.geox.biz, in the Governance section under "Shareholders' Meeting 2020".

Biadene di Montebelluna, March 23,2020

****

PER MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI / FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Simone Maggi: tel. +39 0423 282476; ir@geox.com

UFFICIO STAMPA / PRESS OFFICE

Juan Carlos Venti: tel: +39 0423 281914; cell. +39 335 470641; juancarlos.venti@geox.com

IL GRUPPO GEOX / GEOX GROUP

Il Gruppo Geox opera nel settore delle calzature classiche e casual per uomo, donna e bambino di fascia di prezzo medio alta e nel settore dell'abbigliamento. Geox deve il proprio successo alla costante focalizzazione sul prodotto, caratterizzato dall'applicazione di soluzioni innovative e tecnologiche in grado di garantire traspirabilità e impermeabilità.

Geox è una delle società leader a livello mondiale nell'"International Branded Casual Footwear Market ". L'innovazione di Geox è protetta da ben 40 diversi brevetti e 25 più recenti domande di brevetto.

Geox Group operates in the classic and casual footwear sector for men, women and children, with a medium/high price level, and in the apparel sector. The success of Geox is due to the constant focus on the application of innovative solutions and technologies on the product that guarantee both impermeability and breathability.

Geox is one of the leading brands in the "International Branded Casual Footwear Market". Geox technology is protected by 40 different patents and by 25 more recent patent applications.

Disclaimer

Geox S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 17:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEOX S.P.A.
02:20pGEOX S P A : Notice of call - ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
01:55pGEOX S P A : Filing of the directors' report on the items of the shareholders' m..
PU
03/05GEOX S P A : Press Release - 2019 Results
PU
2019GEOX S P A : Information related to the implementation of the share buy-back pro..
PU
2019GEOX S P A : Information related to the implementation of the share buyback prog..
PU
2019GEOX S P A : Information related to the implementation of the share buy-back pro..
PU
2019GEOX S P A : Information related to the implementation of the share buy-back pro..
PU
2019GEOX S P A : information related to the implementation of the share buy-back pro..
PU
2019GEOX : Information related to the implementation of the share buy-back programme..
PU
2019GEOX : Information related to the implementation of the share buy-back programme..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 810 M
EBIT 2019 3,15 M
Net income 2019 -2,15 M
Debt 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 -67,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 175 M
Chart GEOX S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Geox S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEOX S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,87  €
Last Close Price 0,68  €
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Livio Libralesso Chief Executive Officer
Mario Moretti Polegato Chairman
Marco Dell'Antonia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Renato Alberini Member-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Antonio Giusti Director & Director-Internal Audit System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEOX S.P.A.-42.72%188
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED4.30%18 168
PUMA SE-31.44%7 500
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-38.47%2 908
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED0.00%2 493
POU CHEN CORPORATION0.43%2 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group