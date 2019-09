Geox : Information related to the implementation of the share buy-back programme (period 9th September – 13th September 2019)

PRESS RELEASE

INFORMATION RELATED TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-

BACK PROGRAMME (PERIOD 9TH SEPTEMBER - 13TH SEPTEMBER 2019)

Biadene di Montebelluna, September 16, 2019 - Geox S.p.A. ("Geox"), under the share buy - back programme announced to the market on June 4, 2019 to buy back up to a maximum of 3,996,250 ordinary shares (equal to 1.54% of the current share capital) servicing 2019-2021Stock Grant Plan - according to the provisions of the (EU) Regulation no. 596/2014 and the (EU) Delegated Regulation no. 1052/2016 - hereby announces to have acquired (in the period from 9th September 2019 to 13th September 2019) 101,152 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.04% of the total number of ordinary shares) at a weighted average price of Euro 1.2800 for a total counter-valueof Euro 129,474.30.

Purchases have been carried out by Goldman Sachs International and on the basis of the information provided by Goldman Sachs International itself, here below is a summary of the daily transactions on Geox shares (ISIN CODE IT0003697080), in aggregate form:

Date Number Ordinary Average Price (€) Total Amount (€) Shares Purchased 09/09/2019 11,014 1.2581 13,856.71 10/09/2019 10,149 1.2725 12,914.60 11/09/2019 17,036 1.2804 21,812.89 12/09/2019 48,150 1.2834 61,795.71 13/09/2019 14,803 1.2899 19,094.39 Totale 101,152 1.2800 129,474.30

Detailed and daily information about the buy-back transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Information contained in this press release are also published on the Company website, www.geox.biz(Investor Relations section) for a five-year period.

Further to the buy-back transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to 2,310,248 corresponding to 0.89% of the total number of ordinary shares.

