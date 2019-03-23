Press Release: Lists of candidates filed for the appointment of Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors

COMUNICATO STAMPA / PRESS RELEASE

Biadene di Montebelluna, 23 marzo 2019.

Si comunica che in data del 22 marzo 2019, sono state depositate n. 2 liste di candidati per la nomina dei componenti per il rinnovo del Consiglio di Amministrazione e n. 2 liste di candidati per la nomina del Collegio Sindacale.

In particolare le liste sono state presentate:

 dall'azionista di maggioranza Lir S.r.l., titolare del 71,1004% del capitale sottoscritto e versato di Geox S.p.A. e

 dai seguenti azionisti di minoranza, titolari complessivamente di una percentuale pari al 2,65% del capitale sottoscritto e versato di Geox S.p.A.: Eurizon Capital S.G.R. S.p.A. gestore dei fondi: Anima SGR S.p.A. gestore dei fondi: Anima Iniziativa Italia, Anima Crescita Italia e Gestielle Pro Italia; Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti S.G.R. S.p.A. gestore dei fondi: Fideuram Italia, PIR Piano Azioni Italia, PIR Piano Bilanciato Italia 50 e PIR Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. gestore dei fondi: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia e Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia e Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity.

Le liste saranno messe a disposizione del pubblico, entro il giorno 26 marzo 2019, presso la sede sociale, presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage, all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.it e sul sito internet di Geox S.p.A, www.geox.biz,nella sezione Governance "Assemblea degli Azionisti 2019".

***

Biadene di Montebelluna, March 23rd, 2019

Geox announces that, as at 22nd March 2019, two lists of candidates were filed for the appointment of its Board of Directors and two lists of candidates were filed for the appointment of its Board of Statutory Auditors.

More specifically the lists were submitted by:

 the majority shareholder, Lir S.r.l., holding 71.1004% of the subscribed and paid-up share capital of Geox S.p.A. and

 and by the following minority shareholders, holding in total 2.65% of the subscribed and paid-up share capital of Geox S.p.A.: Anima S.G.R. S.p.A. on behalf of: Anima Iniziativa Italia, Anima Crescita Italia and Gestielle Pro Italia; Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti S.G.R. S.p.A. on behalf of: Fideuram Italia, PIR Piano Azioni Italia, PIR Piano Bilanciato Italia 50 and PIR Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. on behalf of: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia and Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia and Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity.

The lists of candidates will be available to the public within March 26, 2019, at the company's registered office, on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.it)as well as on the company's website www.geox.biz,under the section Governance - "Shareholders' Meeting 2019".

PER MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI / FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Simone Maggi: tel. +39 0423 282476;ir@geox.com

Livio Libralesso, Direttore Generale Amministrazione Finanza e Controllo/General Manager - Corporate, CFO

UFFICIO STAMPA / PRESS OFFICE

Juan Carlos Venti: tel: +39 0423 281914; cell. +39 335 470641;juancarlos.venti@geox.com

IL GRUPPO GEOX / GEOX GROUP

Il Gruppo Geox opera nel settore delle calzature classiche e casual per uomo, donna e bambino di fascia di prezzo medio alta e nel settore dell'abbigliamento. Geox deve il proprio successo alla costante focalizzazione sul prodotto, caratterizzato dall'applicazione di soluzioni innovative e tecnologiche in grado di garantire traspirabilità e impermeabilità, e fonda le proprie strategie di crescita futura sulla continua innovazione tecnologica. Geox è una delle società leader a livello mondiale nell'"International Lifestyle Casual Footwear Market". L'innovazione di Geox è protetta da ben 38 diversi brevetti e 24 più recenti domande di brevetto.

The Geox Group operates in the classic and casual footwear sector for men, women and children, with a medium/high price level, and in the apparel sector. The success of Geox is due to its constant focus on applying innovative solutions and technologies to products, guaranteeing both impermeability and breathability. Geox is one of the leading brands in the "International Lifestyle Casual Footwear Market". Geox technology is protected by 38 different patents and by 24 more recent patent applications.