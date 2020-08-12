Log in
Geratherm Medical AG: High growth in sales and results in the first half of 2020, especially in the second quarter

08/12/2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Geratherm Medical AG: High growth in sales and results in the first half of 2020, especially in the second quarter

12-Aug-2020 / 14:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information pursuant to article 17 of MAR
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG

Geratherm Medical: High growth in sales and results in the first half of 2020, especially in the second quarter

- Strong international demand for Geratherm medical devices for Corona prevention

- Sales revenues 13.9 million EUR + 29.4 %, second quarter +71.5 %

- EBITDA 2,052 kEUR + 36.0 %, second quarter 1,381 kEUR

- EBIT 1,454 kEUR +54.2 %, second quarter 1,082 kEUR

- EBIT margin 10.5 %, second quarter 14.2 %

- Results of normal business activity 1,403 kEUR + 46.5 %, second quarter 1,055 kEUR

- Earnings per share 21 cents (previous year: 11 cents), second quarter 15 cents

Geratal, 12 August 2020 - In the course of the international spread of the Corona pandemic, there was a high demand for Geratherm devices during the last months. There was a growth in sales for the entire company of +71.5 % in the second quarter. All the business segments indicated a high growth in sales. The demand is still higher than the supply, so that we can assume a continuation of the positive corporate development. The detailed half-year report will be published on 20 August 2020.

Geratherm Medical AG
Firmensitz: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal
Registergericht: Amtsgericht Jena, HRB 111272
Vorstand: Dr. Gert Frank
Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Dipl.-Kfm. Rudolf Bröcker
Tel. 036205/98 0
E-Mail: info@geratherm.com
www.geratherm.com

Short company profil:
Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MR Diagnostic Incubator Systems for premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.

 

 




Contact:
Dr. Gert Frank

12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
98716 Geschwenda
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)36205 98-0
Fax: +49 (0)36205 98-1 15
E-mail: info@geratherm.com
Internet: www.geratherm.com
ISIN: DE0005495626
WKN: 549562
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1116587

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1116587  12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1116587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
