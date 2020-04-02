Log in
GERATHERM MEDICAL AG    GME   DE0005495626

GERATHERM MEDICAL AG

(GME)
Geratherm Medical AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/02/2020 | 10:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2020 / 16:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Frank

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Geratherm Medical AG

b) LEI
391200RRY20H0XD6QC53 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005495626

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.10 EUR 666000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.10 EUR 666000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
98716 Geschwenda
Germany
Internet: www.geratherm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58883  02.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
