GERATHERM MEDICAL AG

(GME)
  Report  
Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/21/2019 | 05:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.08.2019 / 11:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2019 German: http://geratherm.de/geratherm/investor-relations/berichte/quartals-jahresberichte/ English: http://geratherm.de/en/geratherm-2/investor-relations/reports-2/quaterly-and-annual-reports-2/


21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
98716 Geschwenda
Germany
Internet: www.geratherm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

860943  21.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=860943&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
