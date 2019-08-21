DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



21.08.2019 / 11:35

Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2019 German: http://geratherm.de/geratherm/investor-relations/berichte/quartals-jahresberichte/ English: http://geratherm.de/en/geratherm-2/investor-relations/reports-2/quaterly-and-annual-reports-2/

