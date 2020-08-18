Log in
Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/18/2020 | 08:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.08.2020 / 14:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2020
Address: http://geratherm.de/geratherm/investor-relations/berichte/quartals-jahresberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2020
Address: http://geratherm.de/en/geratherm-2/investor-relations/reports-2/quaterly-and-annual-reports-2/

18.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
98716 Geschwenda
Germany
Internet: www.geratherm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1120067  18.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1120067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
