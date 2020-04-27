Log in
08:44aGERDAU S.A. : - Form 20-F
PR
02/19GERDAU S.A. : - Consolidated Information
PR
2019GERDAU S.A. : - Consolidated Information
PR
Gerdau S.A. : - Form 20-F

04/27/2020 | 08:44am EDT

SÃO PAULO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GERDAU S.A. (NYSE: GGB; B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) hereby announces that the Form 20-F related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and is available at the Company's Investor Relations Website (www.gerdau.com/investidores).

Shareholders may request a free copy of the Form 20-F from the IR team by sending an email to inform@gerdau.com.br or by calling +55 11 3094-6300.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-sa--form-20-f-301047508.html

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
