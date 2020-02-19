|
Gerdau S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release Presentation
02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST
EARNINGS
RELEASE
4th QUARTER OF 2019
Sustainable House
Working Capital and
Cash Conversion Cycle
INDEBTEDNESS
Longer debt maturity profile
Debt amortization schedule
b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n
BRAZIL
Properties launches - SP
33.2% 29.2%
18.4%
4.1%
-13.4%-13.2%
-38.6%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 e
Properties sales- SP
20.0% 22.5%
8.6% 9%
-8.9%
-13.6%
-31.0%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 e
b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n
SPECIAL STEEL BRAZIL
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n
NORTH AMERICA
l o n g s t e e l
m e t a l s p r e a d
US$ per short ton
b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n
SPECIAL STEEL NORTH AMERICA
Light vehicle production
thousand
17,800
17,500
PIB outlook for 2020
Mainly investments
on going
F U T U R E
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
