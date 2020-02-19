Log in
GERDAU S.A.

(GGBR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/18
20.52 BRL   -0.87%
11:05aGERDAU S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
11:00aGERDAU S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release Results
PU
05:58aGERDAU S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment
PU
Gerdau S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release Presentation

02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST

EARNINGS

RELEASE

4th QUARTER OF 2019

Sustainable House

(Ouro Branco, MG)

Free

Working Capital and

Cash

Flow

FCF

Cash Conversion Cycle

INDEBTEDNESS

Longer debt maturity profile

Debt Leverage and Ratio

Average debt

Average debt

5.5%

7.4 anos

R$ billion

cost

term

Debt amortization schedule

EBITDA

b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n

BRAZIL

Properties launches - SP

33.2% 29.2%

18.4%

4.1%

-13.4%-13.2%

-38.6%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 e

Properties sales- SP

20.0% 22.5%

8.6% 9%

-8.9%

-13.6%

-31.0%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 e

Source: Tendências

b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n

SPECIAL STEEL BRAZIL

Vehicles Production

Vehicles Sales

thousand

thousand

3,713

2,944 3,158

3,802

3,4183,403

3,146

3,633

3,767

3,498

2,699

2,881

2,787

3,050

2,429

2,569

2,156

2,566

2,0512,240

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 e

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 e

Annual production of

Annual production of

Annual sale of

Annual sale of

light vehicles

heavy vehicles

light vehicles

heavy vehicles

Source: Anfavea

b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n

NORTH AMERICA

l o n g s t e e l

m e t a l s p r e a d

US$ per short ton

502

344 351

443

407

b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n

SPECIAL STEEL NORTH AMERICA

Light vehicle production

thousand

17,800

17,500

17,100

17,00017,200

17,200

17,300

17,000

16,800

16,900

16,600

16,400

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 e 2021e 2022 e 2023 e 2024 e 2025 e 2026 e

Annual production of light vehicles

Source: IHS Market

PIB outlook for 2020

+3.8%

+3.6% -1.3%

Peru

Colombia

Argentina

b u s i n e s s d i v i s i o n

Steel demand

(million of tonnes)

45.5

SOUTH AMERICA

Steel consumption should accompany economic growth

43.9 43.8

South and Central America

2018

2019 e

2020 e

Source: Banco Central do Peru, FMI e Worldsteel

CAPEX

R$ 7 billion

2,599

2,637

in 3 years

874

912

(R$ million)

1,746

525

562

593

424

797

1,163

1,132

2019

2020e

2021e

Technological expansion and update

Ouro Branco Maintenance

General Maintenance

*Estimated Information

Mainly investments

on going

Capacity Increase

Location

Value

Additional Capacity (1.000

Start-up date

(R$ million)

tonnes)

Beams and Merchant Bar

North America

456

530

2021

SBQ

Pindamonhangaba-SP

532

400

2021

SBQ

Monroe-Michigan

266

160

2020

F U T U R E

Sustainability

Creating value for

costumers

Operational profitability

Free Cash Flow

Digital Transformation

SAVE THE DATE | MAY, 6

EARNINGS

RELEASE

1st QUARTER OF 2020

Sustainable house

(Ouro Branco, MG)

Disclaimer

Gerdau SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:04:07 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 40 108 M
EBIT 2019 3 589 M
Net income 2019 1 661 M
Debt 2019 11 302 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 33 351 M
Chart GERDAU S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gerdau S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERDAU S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,75  BRL
Last Close Price 20,52  BRL
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Chairman
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli CFO, Director-IR & Legal, Executive VP
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Director
Richard Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERDAU S.A.2.40%7 663
ARCELORMITTAL-0.75%16 995
POSCO--.--%14 634
NUCOR-15.80%14 303
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-10.75%12 189
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%7 835
