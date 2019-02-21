Log in
Gerdau S.A. : - Consolidated Information

02/21/2019 | 07:11am EST

SAO PAULO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q18 Highlights

  • Highest full-year EBITDA of the last 10 years (R$ 6.7 billion), with EBITDA margin of 14.4%, and highest 4Q EBITDA of the last 10 years (R$ 1.4 billion), with EBITDA margin of 12.9%.

  • Dividend distribution of R$ 765 million approved for 2018 is the highest of the last 10 years.

  • Financial leverage measured by the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 1.7x on Dec. 31st, 2018.

  • Free cash flow of R$ 2.6 billion in 2018 and R$ 2.0 billion in 4Q18.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 4Q18 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/notices-and-results/results-center#2018

The 4Q18 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website
https://ri.gerdau.com/financial-information/valuation-guide

Investor Relations
inform@gerdau.com.br
55 11 3094 6300

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-sa--consolidated-information-300799630.html

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
