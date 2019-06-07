German American Bancorp : Bank Donates $5000 to Local Organizations at Lexington Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

June 7, 2019

German American Bank presented $2500 checks to representatives from Community Ventures and REACH, Inc. during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at their Lexington - Wellington banking office.

'These organizations were selected because their missions align with German American's belief in supporting the communities we serve to achieve greater prosperity and quality of life,' stated Lesley Fluke, Market Executive at German American. 'We believe that when a community thrives its people prosper.'

Community Ventures has been helping people own homes and start businesses across Kentucky for over 30 years. From affordable financing to large-scale community projects, their areas of focus offer the opportunity to dramatically improve the quality of life for Kentucky residents. The donation will help fund Community Ventures small business lending program.

REACH, Inc. is a nonprofit agency that fosters and advances affordable housing opportunities through educational and financial empowerment, resources, financial assistance options and Community Housing Development. The donation will be used to create initiatives and improve the quality of life for low-to-moderate income individuals who lack access to affordable housing.

German American has two Lexington offices, located at 345 Ruccio Way and 2352 Sir Barton Way, providing banking, insurance, and wealth advisory services for individuals, families and businesses along with convenient drive up lanes and ATMs.

