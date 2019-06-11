German American Bancorp : Bank Hosting Highway 54 Grand Opening on Friday

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

June 11, 2019

German American Bank is celebrating the grand opening of a new banking office at 3264 Highway 54 in Owensboro on Friday, June 14. Members of the Owensboro community are invited to join the local team for prizes, refreshments, and bounce house activities for kids from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

For each customer opening a new German American checking account during the celebration, a $54 donation will be made to one of three local non-profits. Customers will have a choice to support Girls Inc., Puzzle Pieces, or St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter.

German American has three offices serving Owensboro. Visit us at 3264 Highway 54, 313 Frederica Street, and 3560 Frederica Street for banking, insurance, and wealth advisory services. Our offices provide strong financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses.

