German American Bancorp : Bank to Host Customer Appreciation Day Friday, June 14

June 11, 2019

Customers at all German American locations will be able to enjoy refreshments and enter to win prizes during a Customer Appreciation Celebration on Friday, June 14.

Our employees invite you to join them in celebrating with a patriotic Red, White and You theme in honor of our local community pride. Refreshments will be served at all offices during regular business hours, and customers will be able to enter a drawing to win one of 30 German American Collapsible 30' Wagons that will be given away.

German American is a community bank with community values including people first, hard work, integrity and pride. We opened for business in 1910 in Jasper, Indiana, and have grown since then to serve communities throughout the entire southern Indiana area, as well as, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Franklin and Lexington, Kentucky.

