German American Bancorp : April Bush joins German American Bank as Mortgage Loan Originator

06/22/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

June 23, 2020

German American Bank announces the addition of April Bush as Mortgage Loan Originator serving Monroe County in Indiana. For customers who are building, purchasing, or refinancing homes, April specializes in customized financial solutions delivered with prompt, accurate, and courteous service.

April is a Bloomington native and has been in the banking and finance industry since 1996. She is on the finance committee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Indiana and enjoys giving back to her community. April and her husband, Randy, have two children, Nicholas and Abigail.

'April has an extensive background in the mortgage and financial services industry. She loves her job and the Bloomington community, and it shows in the great relationships she builds with her customers. We are excited to welcome her to German American Bank,' stated Cindy Kinnarney, Regional President for German American.

April can be contacted by calling 812-355-2265, Ext. 3609 or by emailing april.bush at germanamerican dot com.

For additional information, contact Cindy Kinnarney, Regional President, at 812.355.2265 ext.3623 or cindy.kinnarney at germanamerican dot com.

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 20:41:04 UTC
