German American Bancorp : Commits $75,000 to Tri-County YMCA

November 5, 2019

German American Bank presented a check for $75,000 to the Tri County YMCA's Reimagine Your Y Capital Campaign. These funds will have a direct impact on the facility and programming expansion the Tri-County YMCA plans to complete mid year of 2020.

'The Tri County YMCA is a perfect fit for our giving culture. As a community banking organization, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve greater prosperity and quality of life. This aligns well with the mission of the Tri County YMCA to help individuals of all ages and diverse circumstances build and maintain healthy spirits, minds and bodies,' states Brent Sternberg, German American Bank South Central Regional President.

'German American's generous donation will help us strengthen our communities through offering a variety of services, such as health and wellness programs, summer camps, family time, and childcare. The expansion will have a positive impact on our organization across the board,' said Mike Steffe, YMCA executive director.

'This donation impacts quality of life for individuals and families in Dubois, Spencer and Perry Counties. These three counties have been loyal and supportive of the German American team and we are pleased to give back through the good works of the Tri County YMCA,' added Sternberg.

The YMCA has raised over $1.9 million toward their goal of $2.3 million.

