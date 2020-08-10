Log in
German American Bancorp : Ken Wigand joins German American Wealth Advisory, obtains Certified Wealth Strategist® industry designation

08/10/2020

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

August 10, 2020

German American announces the addition of Ken Wigand to the Wealth Advisory Group. Ken will be serving as Vice President, Wealth Advisor in Dubois County. After recently joining the team, Ken worked to obtain the Certified Wealth Strategist designation.

'I am excited to be a part of the team of dedicated financial professionals that make up the German American Wealth Advisory Group,' states Wigand. 'Earning the Certified Wealth Strategist designation has given me the opportunity to bring new knowledge and expertise to the team and my role. I look forward to building valuable partnerships with our clients and helping them to fulfill their wealth management goals.'

Administered by Cannon Financial Institute, this designation is awarded to those individuals completing a comprehensive program of study surrounding key wealth management issues facing clients' today. This designation provides financial services professionals with needed technical knowledge, practice management processes, and client communication skills. The primary goal of Certified Wealth Strategists is to work as an effective partner for their clients with more complex wealth issues.

'Ken Wigand brings to German American a strong history of developing and maintaining client relationships,' states Brent Sternberg, German American Regional President and Senior Vice President Wealth Management. 'He is well connected to Dubois County and understands the financial needs of the people in our area. It is a pleasure to welcome Ken to the Wealth Advisory Group'

Ken is a graduate of Indiana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Administration. He is a member of Precious Blood Church where he previously served on the school board. Additionally, Ken served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters and was President of Jasper Wildcats girls basketball booster club. Ken is a native of Jasper, Indiana, where he resides with his wife, Kelly, and three daughters, Kathryn, Natalie, and Delaney.

Ken may be reached by phone at (812) 482-0748 or by e-mail at ken.wigand at germanamerican dot com.

For additional information, Brent Sternberg, Regional President and Senior VP Wealth Management at (812) 482-0778 or by e-mail at brent.sternberg at germanamerican dot com

Disclaimer

German American Bancorp published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 18:58:03 UTC
