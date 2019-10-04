German American Bancorp : Lauren H. Wilson joins German American Bank's West Region Advisory Board

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

October 4, 2019

German American Bank announces that Lauren H. Wilson will serve on the company's West Regional Advisory Board which includes the Daviess, Martin, Pike, Knox, and Gibson County markets. Lauren joins current board members Jeff Clark, Brad Dale, Stephen Lankford, and James Yagle.

German American Bank's Regional Advisory Boards provide general business counsel to the local corporate management of German American Bank. They are committed to German American Bank's mission of being a strong financial services company with local decision making and providing competitive banking, insurance, and wealth management solutions throughout the company's Indiana and Kentucky footprint.

'Combining an engaged, local advisory board with our local corporate management is critical to the success of German American Bank's business model. Our advisory board shares valuable insight from their experiences and helps counsel us in our everyday mission to provide local, responsive decision making as we deliver strong financial products and services,' states Jim McDonald, Regional President. 'Lauren brings hands-on business experience and knowledge to our Regional Advisory Board. Our board members are involved and committed to our communities, and we look forward to gaining new insights and perspectives from well-respected individuals in our local markets.'

Lauren is a co-owner and CFO of Hoefling Truck & Tractor, Inc. in Washington. Hoefling Truck & Tractor is a full service implement dealer for Case IH and Kubota farm equipment. She is a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and a Master's in Accounting. She also earned her CPA certification.

Lauren and her husband, Justin, recently founded the Barr-Reeve Soccer Club. She has also been active in Junior Achievement and volunteers with the 'Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities' class at Washington High School. Lauren and Justin have three children, Dominic, Leo, and Cecilia.

