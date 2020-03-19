Log in
German American Bank temporarily converts offices to lobby access by appointment only

03/19/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

JASPER, Ind., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, German American Bank is taking another step of precaution to keep employees, customers and communities safe. Effective at the close of business Friday, March 20, all banking offices will convert to lobby access by appointment only. Drive-up banking will remain open with no change in operating hours.

“Operating our offices with lobby services by appointment only and normal drive-up service helps us prioritize customer, employee, and community safety, while maintaining our role as an essential service provider during this time of disruption,” stated Mark Schroeder, Chairman and CEO.

Customers are also able to manage their accounts using German American Bank’s digital banking tools. The mobile banking app also offers check deposit services. All German American Bank 24 hour ATMs are available, along with fee free access to the Allpoint ATM network. Visit www.germanamerican.com to learn more.  

German American Bank’s Customer Care Center is here to serve you and can be reached by calling 800-482-1314. Insurance customers can call 800-326-1871 for assistance. Investment and Wealth Advisor clients can call their representative directly or call 800-482-1314 to be connected.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana.  German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties, seven counties in Kentucky and one county in Tennessee.  The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:
Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of German American Bancorp, Inc.
Bradley M Rust, Executive Vice President/CFO of German American Bancorp, Inc.
(812) 482-1314

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 200 M
EBIT 2020 81,3 M
Net income 2020 60,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,56x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,45x
Capitalization 712 M
Chart GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
German American Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,50  $
Last Close Price 26,68  $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Schroeder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clay W. Ewing President & Secretary
Bradley M. Rust CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Christina Miller Ernst Independent Director
U. Butch Klem Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.-25.10%712
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.06%163 508
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-2.44%62 731
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.03%46 430
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-17.46%42 531
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.34%40 296
