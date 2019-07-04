Log in
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA

GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA

(GSJ)
German Startups GmbH : Group resolves increase of public share purchase offer

07/04/2019 | 10:48am EDT

+++ Ad-hoc announcement +++

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

German Startups Group resolves increase of public share purchase offer from 300,000 to 900,115 shares

Berlin, 4 July 2019 - The managing general partner of German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A1MMEV4 / WKN A1M MEV), a leading venture capital provider in Germany and Berlin-based digital agency with 150 employees, has resolved to triple the initial volume of the currently running public share purchase offer and, therefore, to now acquire up to 900,115 shares.

The offer period is expected to end on 8 July 2019, 12:00 (CEST). If more than 900,115 shares are tendered for buyback under this public share purchase offer, the declarations of acceptance will be considered proportionally, i.e. in the ratio of the 900,115 shares to the aggregate number of shares tendered for buyback. Further details on the public share purchase offer are contained in the offer document, which has been published on the company's website (www.german-startups.com) under the heading 'For Shareholders' as well as subsequently in the German Federal Gazette under www.bundesanzeiger.de.

Disclaimer

This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched, distributed or disseminated within the United States of America, and in each case neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any other means or instruments of business communication between single states or foreign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax, electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this release or any other documents related to this release may also not be distributed or submitted to or within the United States of America.

These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA ('German Startups Group') and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. German Startups Group does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Kontakt
German Startups Group
Marcel Doeppes
ir@german-startups.com
www.german-startups.com

Click here for PDF version

More information at http://www.german-startups.com/.

Disclaimer

German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:47:10 UTC
