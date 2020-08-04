Log in
German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group achieves further significant commitments from its merger partner

08/04/2020 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/AGM/EGM
German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group achieves further significant commitments from its merger partner

04-Aug-2020 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Ad-hoc announcement+++

German Startups Group achieves further significant
commitments from its merger partner

- Confirmation and hedge of the base case scenario of the valuation of the contribution in kind

- Protection of the existing shareholders against dilution

- Upside opportunity from the expected exceeding of the base case scenario

- Lock-up obligation of the contributing SGT Capital LLC additionally to a major shareholder


Berlin, 4 August 2020 - The German Startups Group achieves further significant commitments from the contributing SGT Capital LLC regarding its merger, announced on 15 July 2020, with SGT Capital Pte. Ltd., a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager, headquartered in Singapore with a country vehicle in Frankfurt/Main.

To implement the merger, GSG acquires SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. in Singapore, subject to the approval of its Annual General Meeting on 7 August 2020, against the issuance of 50.0 million new GSG shares, under exclusion of subscription rights of existing GSG shareholders, and against the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond, which will, depending on the fund volume raised until 31 December 2022, be converted into at least 1.0 million additional new GSG shares. In the base case scenario of a SGT fund volume of 1 billion USD, the contributors will thus receive a total of 51.0 million GSG shares.

The management team of SGT Capital expects the SGT fund volume of 1 billion USD and thus, the base case scenario of the transaction to be reached already within 2020 and to significantly exceed it in the mid term. In order to affirm this, SGT Capital LLC has agreed to return up to 25.5 million of the 51.0 million GSG shares if the expected fundraising is delayed, or in concrete, if only 500 million USD should be raised by the end of 2021, or, for example, a return of 12.75 million new GSG shares if until then only 750 million USD should have been raised. A partial amount of 411 million USD has already been raised. If, conversely, the investment portfolio of the German Startups Group should be devalued by more than 0.10 EUR per share or 1,085,400 EUR by the end of 2021, the number of shares to be surrendered will decrease slightly in the arithmetically correct ratio. With that, the SGT Capital LLC affirms its fundraising expectations and the existing shareholders of GSG are protected against dilution, if despite the impressive performance of the predecessor fund and the advanced discussions with potential SGT fund investors, due to unforeseen reasons, a part of the fund capital should only have been raised later than expected and than assumed in the base case scenario.

With the negotiated consideration of 51 million new GSG-shares for the contribution in kind, which according to an indicative company valuation by the auditing firm Ebner Stolz has a value of 148.7 million EUR in the base scenario, the GSG share is valued at 2.92 EUR. This base case scenario is now additionally substantiated and secured by the commitment.

In addition, the contributing SGT Capital LLC commits itself, with regard to the comprehensive, long term lock-up, not only towards GSG but also towards the asset manager of two investment funds, which altogether hold 15.6% of GSG. All shareholder groups known to GSG with a stake of more than 10% in GSG have announced their approval of the merger in the meantime.

Upon completion of the merger, the combined company will be renamed in SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA and relocate its headquarter to Frankfurt/Main.

Investor Relations Contact
German Startups Group
Florian Dammann
ir@german-startups.com
www.german-startups.com

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

According to a review by the management, listed private equity asset managers, so the future comparable companies of the German Startups Group after its imminent transformation through the to be approved merger, are priced at a price/earnings ratio of about 17x. Based on the profit forecast issued by the management of GSG of 0.15 - 0.20 EUR in 2021 and 0.20 - 0.30 EUR from 2022 onwards, this results in significantly higher share prices than the current share price.

Upon the approval of the merger by the Annual General Meeting, the German Startups Group intends to shortly issue a public share buyback offer for at least 542,700 shares at a buyback price of 2.00 EUR, provided that this is covered by the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 17 July, 2019, by then.

04-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Platz der Luftbrücke 4-6
12101 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-54908603
Fax: +49 (0)30-54908604
E-mail: info@german-startups.com
Internet: www.german-startups.com
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1109587

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1109587  04-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1109587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3,60 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
Net income 2020 2,39 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net cash 2020 7,00 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 9,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Last Close Price 1,71 €
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Gerlinger Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard A. Koning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Korbmacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Kronenberghs Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Sachs Member-Supervisory Boar
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA0.59%22
BLACKROCK, INC.15.37%88 419
UBS GROUP AG-10.88%42 444
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-5.15%36 408
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.41%31 918
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.13.35%31 347
