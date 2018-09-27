Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Geron Corporation    GERN

GERON CORPORATION (GERN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation (GERN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Geron Corporation ("Geron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GERN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gern.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Geron and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On September 27, 2018, before market hours, Geron revealed that "Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) has terminated the 2014 Collaboration and License Agreement (CLA) with the Company. Janssen stated in their press release issued today that they made this decision as the result of a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets within their portfolio. As such, Geron has regained the global rights to develop and commercialize imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor." Later that day, MarketWatch reported that "[s]hares of Geron Corp. GERN plummeted 63% to pace all premarket decliners, after the biopharmaceutical company said Janssen Biotech Inc. has terminated its collaboration and license agreement (CLA), following a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets."

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Geron shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gern. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-geron-corporation-gern-300720545.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GERON CORPORATION
08:49pBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporati..
PR
05:58pGERON : GERN) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Secu..
PR
04:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Geron Corporation
PR
12:44pGERON : J&J Unit Ends Imetelstat Collaboration With Geron
DJ
12:33pGERON CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
12:01pGeron Announces Discontinuation of Imetelstat Collaboration by Janssen
GL
02:31aGeron to Provide an Update on the Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen on Se..
GL
09/24TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Geron and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
AC
09/17TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Geron and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
AC
09/073 Stocks to Watch as Immunotherapy Pushes Biotech Growth
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:11pHEAD-TO-HEAD : Geron's Imetelstat Versus Acceleron's Luspatarcept For MDS 
01:24pGeron's (GERN) CEO John Scarlett on Update on Imetelstat Collaboration with J.. 
12:40pMidday Gainers / Losers (09/27/2018) 
11:00aHEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (09/27/2018) 
09:11aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (9/27/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.