Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation (GERN)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Geron Corporation ("Geron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GERN).

The investigation concerns whether Geron and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On September 27, 2018, before market hours, Geron revealed that "Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) has terminated the 2014 Collaboration and License Agreement (CLA) with the Company. Janssen stated in their press release issued today that they made this decision as the result of a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets within their portfolio. As such, Geron has regained the global rights to develop and commercialize imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor." Later that day, MarketWatch reported that "[s]hares of Geron Corp. GERN plummeted 63% to pace all premarket decliners, after the biopharmaceutical company said Janssen Biotech Inc. has terminated its collaboration and license agreement (CLA), following a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets."

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Geron shares, you can assist this investigation

