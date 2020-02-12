GERON SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Geron Corporation - GERN

Log in
02/12/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 23, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Geron Corporation (NasdaqGS: GERN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 19, 2018 and September 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Geron and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gern/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 23, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Geron and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 27, 2018, the Company disclosed that Phase 2 study results for imetelstat, its experimental myelofibrosis treatment, had failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoints.

On this news, the price of Geron’s shares plummeted.

The case is Michael Tollen, et al. v. Geron Corporation, et al., 20-cv-00547.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
