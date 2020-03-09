Log in
GERON CORPORATION

GERON CORPORATION

(GERN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geron : GERN INVESTOR ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Geron Corporation Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/09/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Geron securities between March 19, 2018 and September 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gern.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) misled investors about the results of a clinical drug study of imetelstat called IMbark; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Geron's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gern or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Geron you have until March 23, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,36 M
EBIT 2019 -82,3 M
Net income 2019 -78,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,43x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 559x
Capi. / Sales2020 722x
Capitalization 204 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,42  $
Last Close Price 1,02  $
Spread / Highest target 292%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Scarlett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew J. Grethlein Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Olivia K. Bloom Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Aleksandra Rizo Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Karin Eastham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERON CORPORATION-25.00%204
GILEAD SCIENCES23.47%101 369
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.65%60 539
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.68%53 823
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.65%27 443
GENMAB A/S3.81%15 191
