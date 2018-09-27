Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Geron to Provide an Update on the Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen on September 27, 2018

09/27/2018 | 02:31am CEST

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will host a conference call to provide an update on the imetelstat collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) on Thursday, September 27th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Participants may access the conference call live via telephone by dialing domestically +1 (877) 303-9139 or internationally +1 (760) 536-5195. The passcode is 7987354. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to minimize any delay in joining the call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the collaborative development of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

CONTACT:

Suzanne Messere
Investor and Media Relations
investor@geron.com
media@geron.com

CG Capital
877-889-1972

Geron-logo-black-xsmall.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 47,8 M
EBIT 2018 18,2 M
Net income 2018 19,6 M
Finance 2018 19,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 58,00
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 24,1x
Capi. / Sales 2019 76,9x
Capitalization 1 172 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Scarlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ho Young Huh Chairman
Olivia K. Bloom Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Karin Eastham Director
Robert Jay Spiegel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERON CORPORATION246.11%1 172
GILEAD SCIENCES4.68%97 213
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.88%46 678
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.75%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.58.06%11 095
GENMAB1.07%10 312
