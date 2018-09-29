Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Geron Corp.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN). This investigation concerns whether Geron has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 27, 2018, Geron announced that “Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) has terminated the 2014 Collaboration and License Agreement (CLA) with the Company. Janssen stated in their press release issued today that they made this decision as the result of a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets within their portfolio. As such, Geron has regained the global rights to develop and commercialize imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor.” On this news, Geron shares fell $3.92, or over 62%, to close at $2.31 on September 27, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Geron securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

