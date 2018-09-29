Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Geron Corp.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Geron
Corporation (“Geron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN). This
investigation concerns whether Geron has violated federal securities
laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On September 27, 2018, Geron announced that “Janssen Biotech, Inc.
(Janssen) has terminated the 2014 Collaboration and License Agreement
(CLA) with the Company. Janssen stated in their press release issued
today that they made this decision as the result of a strategic
portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets within their
portfolio. As such, Geron has regained the global rights to develop and
commercialize imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor.” On
this news, Geron shares fell $3.92, or over 62%, to close at $2.31 on
September 27, 2018.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Geron securities, have
information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby
McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating
in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s
efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted
in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about
the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005681/en/