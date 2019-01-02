Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER (GXI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/02 11:01:09 am
53.75 EUR   -6.11%
10:46aEuropean shares start 2019 deep in the red
RE
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : quaterly earnings release
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

European shares start 2019 deep in the red

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 10:46am CET
The trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange is pictured after the last trading day in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares started their first trading day of 2019 deep in negative territory on Wednesday as fears about global growth, trade wars, rising U.S. interest rates and political instability rolled over into the new year.

While sentiment had already been hit by disappointing data from China, fresh surveys showed Euro zone manufacturing activity barely expanded at the end of 2018 in a broad-based slowdown.

At 0908 GMT, euro zone stocks <.STOXXE> were retreating 1.6 percent with steep falls in Paris <.FCHI>, down 2.2 percent, Madrid <.IBEX>, down 1.7 percent.

U.S. futures also pointed to losses above 1.5 percent on Wall Street this afternoon on the main indexes.

"Following the worst year in a decade for global equities, it's little surprise to see a tentative start to 2019," wrote Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com, warning its clients that "investors should be prepared for more volatility ahead".

In terms of sectors, the laggards of 2018 were taking the biggest hits. Miners, autos, banks fell and investors dumped the cyclical parts of the market most exposed to a slowing global economy.

"Weak oil prices were also to blame for stock market jitters, particularly in the UK," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The European oil and gas sector <.SXEP> was down 1.6 percent while oil markets slid by around 1 percent pulled down by surging output in the United States and Russia and concerns about weak demand.

In Italy, market watchdog Consob suspended trading in shares of Banca Carige while the European Central Bank appointed temporary administrators in a bid to save the struggling lender after it failed to raise capital late last year.

The Italian banking sector <.FTIT8300> was down 2.3 percent but no more than the Euro zone sector <.SX7E>.

Among big losers, medical equipment maker Gerresheimer was down 4.8 percent after JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to "underweight", according to traders.

(Julien Ponthus and Helen Reid; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

By Julien Ponthus
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA CARIGE SPA 15.38% 0.0015 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GERRESHEIMER -6.20% 53.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
IBEX 35 0.54% 8539.9 End-of-day quote.-15.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GERRESHEIMER
10:46aEuropean shares start 2019 deep in the red
RE
2018PHARMAPACK 2019 : Gerresheimer to present its first self-developed high-quality ..
PU
2018PHARMAPACK 2019 : Solutions for digital and electronic drug delivery products wi..
PU
2018GERRESHEIMER : Dr. Bernd Metzner to become Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheim..
PU
2018PHARMTECH MOSCOW 2018 : Series production of Gx RTF ClearJect plastic syringes s..
PU
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GERRESHEIMER : increases revenues by 8.8% and successfully integrates Sensile Me..
PU
2018GERRESHEIMER : Andreas Schütte steps down from Management Board of Gerresheimer ..
PU
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : Andreas Schütte steps down from Management Board of Gerresheim..
EQ
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer increases revenues by 8.8% and successfully integ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 371 M
EBIT 2018 158 M
Net income 2018 108 M
Debt 2018 863 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 24,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 1 798 M
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 72,3 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Beaujean Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER0.00%2 066
MEDTRONIC PLC12.64%119 880
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL1.83%34 701
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%23 017
TERUMO CORP0.00%21 561
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS0.00%20 938
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.