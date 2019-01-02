Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER (GXI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/02 06:52:27 pm
54.05 EUR   -5.59%
06:03pEuropean shares start 2019 shakily as China, EU figures deepen gloom
RE
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : quaterly earnings release
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

European shares start 2019 shakily as China, EU figures deepen gloom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 06:03pm CET
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares lost further ground in their first trading day of 2019 on Wednesday as fears about global growth, trade wars and political instability rolled over into the new year while investors sought safety in stocks considered less risky.

While sentiment had already been hit by disappointing data from China, fresh surveys showed Euro zone manufacturing activity barely expanded at the end of 2018 in a broad-based slowdown.

Euro zone stocks <.STOXXE> ended down just 0.3 percent and the pan European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> closed 0.2 percent lower after trimming earlier heavy losses as Wall Street turned positive.

Paris <.FCHI> notched up the biggest drop, down 1 percent, while Frankfurt, Madrid and Milan all managed to move back into positive territory by the close.

Turnover on the STOXX 600 was extremely low, though - with just 75 percent of the 90-day average daily volume traded - as many investors remained on holiday.

"Investors are still cautious about the outlook for the second largest economy in the world," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"China has been undergoing an economic slowdown for years, and the manufacturing report underlined the point that the second largest economy in the world is cooling."

Some analysts drew comfort from the tentative turnaround in market fortunes on the day as investors tried to put 2018 - which saw the worst stock market performance in a decade - behind them.

"Bruised by the volatility of Q4 2018, investors aren't yet grabbing the chance to buy the dip with both hands, but it is at least encouraging to see a continuation of the move higher instead of the relentless selling of the past few weeks," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Still, the laggards of 2018 took some of the biggest hits. Miners, autos and banks fell, and investors dumped the cyclical parts of the market most exposed to a slowing global economy.

The basic resources sector <.SXPP> was the weakest performer, dropping 1.8 percent, while autos and parts stocks fell 1.5 percent.

Among individual moves, medical equipment maker Gerresheimer dropped 5.8 percent to its lowest since July 2015 after JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to "underweight", according to traders.

Bargain hunting in crude futures helped heavyweight oil stocks <.SXEP> reverse earlier losses to rise 1.1 percent on the day, while defensive stocks popular in times of economic strife - healthcare, utilities and telecom - were in favour.

In Italy, market watchdog Consob suspended trading in shares of Banca Carige while the European Central Bank appointed temporary administrators in a bid to save the struggling lender after it failed to raise capital late last year.

The Italian banking sector <.FTIT8300> was down 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Helen Reid and Josephine Mason; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Julien Ponthus and Josephine Mason
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA CARIGE SPA 0.00% 0.0015 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GERRESHEIMER -5.76% 53.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.13% 337.21 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GERRESHEIMER
06:03pEuropean shares start 2019 shakily as China, EU figures deepen gloom
RE
2018PHARMAPACK 2019 : Gerresheimer to present its first self-developed high-quality ..
PU
2018PHARMAPACK 2019 : Solutions for digital and electronic drug delivery products wi..
PU
2018GERRESHEIMER : Dr. Bernd Metzner to become Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheim..
PU
2018PHARMTECH MOSCOW 2018 : Series production of Gx RTF ClearJect plastic syringes s..
PU
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018GERRESHEIMER : increases revenues by 8.8% and successfully integrates Sensile Me..
PU
2018GERRESHEIMER : Andreas Schütte steps down from Management Board of Gerresheimer ..
PU
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : Andreas Schütte steps down from Management Board of Gerresheim..
EQ
2018GERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer increases revenues by 8.8% and successfully integ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 371 M
EBIT 2018 158 M
Net income 2018 108 M
Debt 2018 863 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 24,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 1 798 M
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 72,3 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Beaujean Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER0.00%2 066
MEDTRONIC PLC12.64%122 163
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL1.83%35 026
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%23 115
TERUMO CORP0.00%21 653
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS0.00%21 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.