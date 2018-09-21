Log in
Gerresheimer

GERRESHEIMER (GXI)
News 
Gerresheimer : A great start to professional life

0
09/21/2018 | 10:59am CEST

All of Gerresheimer's glass-producing sites in Germany enjoy a long and successful history. A total of 27 new hopefuls are starting their training In Essen, Lohr, and Tettau. Glass containers are produced at the sites in Essen in the Ruhr, and Lohr and Tettau in Franconia. The product range encompasses pharmaceutical containers such as dropper and cough syrup bottles made from amber and clear glass, glasses and bottles for food and spirits, and perfume bottles and pots for cream and other cosmetics. Customers include big names in the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics industries in Germany and beyond.

Challenging and encouraging

Training up-and-coming talent is extremely important at Gerresheimer. The tasks assigned to apprentices are designed to constantly encourage their development. This includes learning from experienced colleagues on the job just as much as acquiring technical and commercial background knowledge at their vocational colleges or on their accompanying degree course. Most apprentices are trained at Gerresheimer's German sites. In addition to traditional training, the company also offers dual degree programs and GxGo!, a trainee scheme for recent university graduates.

Gerresheimer is already accepting applications for apprenticeships starting in 2019.

More information is available online: Training at Gerresheimer

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of around EUR 1.4 bn. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:58:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 369 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 118 M
Debt 2018 789 M
Yield 2018 1,70%
P/E ratio 2018 18,50
P/E ratio 2019 24,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 2 273 M
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,8 €
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Beaujean Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Francesco Grioli Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER4.75%2 679
MEDTRONIC PLC19.46%130 270
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL20.19%41 480
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY70.95%30 517
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS8.33%26 421
HOYA CORPORATION15.10%22 460
