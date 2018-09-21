Gerresheimer : A great start to professional life

All of Gerresheimer's glass-producing sites in Germany enjoy a long and successful history. A total of 27 new hopefuls are starting their training In Essen, Lohr, and Tettau. Glass containers are produced at the sites in Essen in the Ruhr, and Lohr and Tettau in Franconia. The product range encompasses pharmaceutical containers such as dropper and cough syrup bottles made from amber and clear glass, glasses and bottles for food and spirits, and perfume bottles and pots for cream and other cosmetics. Customers include big names in the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics industries in Germany and beyond.

Challenging and encouraging

Training up-and-coming talent is extremely important at Gerresheimer. The tasks assigned to apprentices are designed to constantly encourage their development. This includes learning from experienced colleagues on the job just as much as acquiring technical and commercial background knowledge at their vocational colleges or on their accompanying degree course. Most apprentices are trained at Gerresheimer's German sites. In addition to traditional training, the company also offers dual degree programs and GxGo!, a trainee scheme for recent university graduates.

Gerresheimer is already accepting applications for apprenticeships starting in 2019.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of around EUR 1.4 bn. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.