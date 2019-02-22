Log in
Gerresheimer AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
02/22/2019 | 06:10am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2019 / 12:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Siemssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.1000 EUR 6373.10 EUR
63.1000 EUR 12809.30 EUR
63.1000 EUR 1198.90 EUR
63.1000 EUR 1198.90 EUR
63.1000 EUR 4606.30 EUR
63.1000 EUR 7635.10 EUR
63.1000 EUR 11610.40 EUR
63.1000 EUR 441.70 EUR
63.1000 EUR 10096.00 EUR
63.1000 EUR 63.10 EUR
63.1000 EUR 6310.00 EUR
63.1000 EUR 13503.40 EUR
63.1000 EUR 1514.40 EUR
63.1000 EUR 12493.80 EUR
63.1000 EUR 13251.00 EUR
63.1000 EUR 14008.20 EUR
63.1000 EUR 14639.20 EUR
63.1000 EUR 14134.40 EUR
63.1000 EUR 3344.30 EUR
63.1000 EUR 4669.40 EUR
63.1000 EUR 8834.00 EUR
63.1000 EUR 5174.20 EUR
63.1000 EUR 9338.80 EUR
63.1000 EUR 6310.00 EUR
63.1000 EUR 4606.30 EUR
63.1000 EUR 4353.90 EUR
63.1000 EUR 9401.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.1000 EUR 201920.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49127  22.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
