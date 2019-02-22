Gerresheimer AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.02.2019 / 12:07

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dietmar Last name(s): Siemssen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI

5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 63.1000 EUR 6373.10 EUR 63.1000 EUR 12809.30 EUR 63.1000 EUR 1198.90 EUR 63.1000 EUR 1198.90 EUR 63.1000 EUR 4606.30 EUR 63.1000 EUR 7635.10 EUR 63.1000 EUR 11610.40 EUR 63.1000 EUR 441.70 EUR 63.1000 EUR 10096.00 EUR 63.1000 EUR 63.10 EUR 63.1000 EUR 6310.00 EUR 63.1000 EUR 13503.40 EUR 63.1000 EUR 1514.40 EUR 63.1000 EUR 12493.80 EUR 63.1000 EUR 13251.00 EUR 63.1000 EUR 14008.20 EUR 63.1000 EUR 14639.20 EUR 63.1000 EUR 14134.40 EUR 63.1000 EUR 3344.30 EUR 63.1000 EUR 4669.40 EUR 63.1000 EUR 8834.00 EUR 63.1000 EUR 5174.20 EUR 63.1000 EUR 9338.80 EUR 63.1000 EUR 6310.00 EUR 63.1000 EUR 4606.30 EUR 63.1000 EUR 4353.90 EUR 63.1000 EUR 9401.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 63.1000 EUR 201920.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

