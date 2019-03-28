Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER

(GXI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.03.2019 / 16:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: April 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 11, 2019 German: https://www.gerresheimer.com/investor-relations/berichte.html English: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports.html


28.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

793185  28.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793185&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GERRESHEIMER
11:20aGERRESHEIMER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
03/27GERRESHEIMER : expanding its production sites in Belgium and Germany
PU
03/20GERRESHEIMER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
03/20GIRLS' DAY AT GERRESHEIMER : technology is for women too
PU
03/13GERRESHEIMER AT PDA EUROPE IN VENICE : Gx Elite vials – top quality and pe..
PU
03/12GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
02/22GERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/20GERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/18GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
02/14GERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer back on growth path
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 433 M
EBIT 2019 166 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 1 034 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 20,02
P/E ratio 2020 22,99
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 2 120 M
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 71,3 €
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Beaujean Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER17.90%2 387
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.77%121 052
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.20.16%40 424
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS22.34%25 941
HOYA CORPORATION14.91%25 702
TERUMO CORP-43.07%23 857
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.