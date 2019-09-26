Log in
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09/26/2019 | 09:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.09.2019 / 15:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2019 German: https://www.gerresheimer.com/investor-relations/berichte.html English: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports.html


26.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

880959  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880959&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
