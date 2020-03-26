Log in
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/26/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerresheimer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerresheimer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.03.2020 / 17:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2020
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/investor-relations/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2020
Address: https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports.html

26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1008597  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1008597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
