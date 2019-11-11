Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER

(GXI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:15am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.11.2019 / 16:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gerresheimer AG
Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Oct 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.001 % 0.00 % 3.001 % 31400000
Previous notification 2.93 % n/a % 2.93 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6 942440 % 3.001 %
Total 942440 3.001 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited % % %
 
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Investment Services Limited % % %
 
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Management Luxembourg SA % % %
 
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Pensions Limited % % %
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Nov 2019


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909969  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909969&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GERRESHEIMER
10:15aGERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
10/30CPHI WORLDWIDE : New tamper-evident solutions meeting US requirements under the ..
PU
10/30GERRESHEIMER : New Head of Investor Relations at Gerresheimer AG
PU
10/29GERRESHEIMER AT CPHI WORLDWIDE : top quality injection vials for greater patient..
PU
10/28GERRESHEIMER : New furnace for the innovative and sustainable production of clea..
PU
10/24GERRESHEIMER : is relieving the burden on its customers
PU
10/23GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
10/23GERRESHEIMER : New plant of Gerresheimer in Skopje, North Macedonia, to start pr..
PU
10/16GERRESHEIMER : Lightweight yet stable
PU
10/10GERRESHEIMER : advances growth and technology projects in third quarter
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 433 M
EBIT 2019 263 M
Net income 2019 201 M
Debt 2019 1 049 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 2 283 M
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 73,73  €
Last Close Price 72,70  €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER28.03%2 527
MEDTRONIC PLC17.67%143 384
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.19.28%40 012
HOYA CORPORATION41.72%31 929
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS38.84%29 458
TERUMO CORPORATION-33.87%24 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group