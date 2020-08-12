Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER

(GXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.08.2020 / 18:11
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gerresheimer AG
Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Fidelity Funds SICAV
City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Aug 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.999461783439 % 0.00 % 2.999461783439 % 31400000
Previous notification 3.05 % 0.00 % 3.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6 941831 0 3.00 % 0.00 %
Total 941831 2.999461783439 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Aug 2020


12.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1116837  12.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1116837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GERRESHEIMER
12:15pGERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/29GERRESHEIMER AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/28GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/21GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
07/17GERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/16GERRESHEIMER AG : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
07/15GERRESHEIMER AG : Independant Research downgrades from Neutral to Sell
MD
07/15GERRESHEIMER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/14GERRESHEIMER AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/14GERRESHEIMER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 440 M 1 698 M 1 698 M
Net income 2020 89,5 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2020 948 M 1 118 M 1 118 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 3 040 M 3 578 M 3 585 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 820
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 88,24 €
Last Close Price 96,80 €
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target -8,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER40.29%3 578
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.05%175 389
MEDTRONIC PLC-11.22%135 096
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.24%73 916
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.81%41 987
DEXCOM, INC.87.96%39 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group