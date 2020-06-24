Log in
Gerresheimer : Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG approves dividend increase to EUR 1.20 per share

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

Duesseldorf, June 24, 2020-Payment of a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share was approved at the virtual Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG.

'In 2019, we paved the way for profitable growth and achieved a substantial improvement in the Company's culture and dynamic. We are investing and working to grow our innovation pipeline. These efforts continue undiminished and we have not been distracted by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a key supplier to the pharma and healthcare industry, we have significant responsibility for ensuring patients receive the medication they need and thus in maintaining our customers' delivery capacity. We have guaranteed this over the past few months and maintained our own delivery capacity at all times. At present, we are seeing new opportunities arise in the pharma business. What is very high demand for injection vials for future Covid-19 vaccination campaigns is currently providing tailwind. Our clear-cut goal is to set our Gerresheimer on the path to sustainable, profitable growth,' said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, at the Annual General Meeting.

The dividend has been raised by 4% to EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share, compared with a dividend of EUR 1.15 per share distributed in the prior year. The dividend will be paid out on June 29, 2020.

A large majority voted in favor of the resolution formally ratifying the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in the financial year 2019. Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Duesseldorf, was elected as auditor for the financial year 2020. A resolution was also passed to amend the Articles of Association to include provisions on the proof of share ownership to be submitted by a shareholder when registering for the Annual General Meeting. This amendment was made necessary by changes to the German Stock Corporation Act.

At today's Annual General Meeting, 86.03% of the capital stock was represented. The detailed voting results on all items of the Annual General Meeting agenda are available here: www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

The speech delivered by the CEO at the Annual General Meeting is available here: www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

The Annual Report is available here: www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer has worldwide operations and around 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of approximately EUR 1.4bn. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for safe and simple drug delivery: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems, as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:38 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 451 M 1 636 M 1 636 M
Net income 2020 81,4 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
Net Debt 2020 946 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 2 576 M 2 919 M 2 904 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 899
Free-Float 100%
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER18.91%2 919
MEDTRONIC PLC-17.68%125 264
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.16%42 483
DEXCOM, INC.86.02%37 575
HOYA CORPORATION-1.10%36 397
TERUMO CORPORATION5.77%29 050
