Gerresheimer : Annual General Meeting to be held virtually and as scheduled on June 24, 2020

Duesseldorf, May 04, 2020-Gerresheimer AG will hold its planned Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2020 as a virtual annual general meeting. This has been resolved by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. 'It was important to us to hold the Annual General Meeting on the scheduled date and not to postpone it. We can thus confirm the planned dividend payout date and the proposed dividend of EUR 1.20 per share for the financial year 2019. A virtual annual general meeting is a good means of entering into dialog with shareholders while safeguarding the health of all parties,' said CEO Dietmar Siemssen.

Gerresheimer AG's ordinary Annual General Meeting will be held on June 24, 2020 as a virtual annual general meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. All shareholders may take part online in the Annual General Meeting and ask questions in advance using a web portal provided for the purpose. An invitation for the virtual Annual General Meeting will be published in good time. Further information on participation in the Annual General Meeting and the agenda will be made available as normal on the Gerresheimer AG website.

The decision is based on a recently enacted relaxation of the rules for annual general meetings in 2020. Under the new rules, annual general meetings can now also be held in entirely virtual form without physical presence due to the current health risks from the COVID-19 virus.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer has worldwide operations and around 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of approximately EUR 1.4bn. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for safe and simple drug delivery: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems, as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.