Gerresheimer : Innovative micro-infusion pump from Gerresheimer subsidiary Sensile Medical developed and successfully launched for EVER Pharma

07/03/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Düsseldorf/Olten, July 03, 2019 - Developed specially by Sensile Medical for EVER Pharma under the brand name D-mine®, this wearable micro-infusion pump recently received European CE certification and has already been launched in several European countries. The compact, patient-friendly infusion pump is used for the continuous subcutaneous administration of drugs to treat Parkinson's disease. The first micro pump from Gerresheimer subsidiary Sensile Medial to be available on the market, it gives Parkinson's patients greater independence in their day-to-day lives.

The D-mine® pump is used to administer apomorphine in the advanced stages of Parkinson's treatment. Simple handling, safety, and ease of use were the main aims behind the development. The compact design is down to Sensile Medical's special micro-rotation pump technology and is straightforward to use thanks to an intuitive menu interface.

'In developing the EVER Pharma D-mine® pump for treating Parkinson's disease, we have completed a very challenging project with a tough set of requirements,' explains Georges Kahwati, General Manager at EVER Pharma GmbH. 'This product signals clearly that EVER Pharma is committed to focusing on the needs of patients and providing them with customized solutions and innovative medical products.'

'With EVER Pharma's successful market launch, Sensile has delivered an ambitious project with highly innovative user requirements,' adds Derek Brandt, CEO of Sensile Medical AG. 'Parkinson's patients now have an innovative solution at their fingertips. Our integrated pump technology is already proving its worth in other treatment areas.'

Parkinson's patients often have difficulty moving and appreciate the pump's ease of use, such as the automatic dosing function, the lack of complicated flow rate calculations, and the intuitive menu system. Its integrated choice of languages and the full-text display on its color screen make it easier to learn the ropes, while modern technologies such as data storage and individually adjustable basal rates support better treatment management. The D-mine® pump comes with a specially designed charging station and does not need any conventional batteries.

With its brand of the Parkinson's drug apomorphine and its own medical product, EVER Pharma now offers a comprehensive treatment package. You can find more information at www.d-minecare.com.

About Sensile Medical AG

Founded in 2004, Sensile Medical AG is a Swiss medical technology company that has been a subsidiary of Gerresheimer AG since 2018. Working with pharmaceutical companies, it develops devices to deliver liquid drugs for the best level of treatment. The patented SenseCore technology forms the heart of the system. The micro pump is extremely precise in dosage. The products are characterized by modularity and flexibility. Sensile Medical has a workforce of some 120 employees at its headquarters in Olten, Switzerland. www.sensile-medical.com

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With our plants in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, we generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 11:17:10 UTC
EPS Revisions
