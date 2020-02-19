Gerresheimer : Presentation Financial Year 2019

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein.
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
2
Agenda
Strategy and Operational Update
Financial Update
Guidance & Conclusion
3
Key take-aways 2019
Foundations set and gears switched for future profitable growth
Guidance FY 2019 reached
Underlying FXN Revenues of EUR 1.40bn1
Underlying FXN Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 293m2
Group-wide 11.9% of FXN capex / revenues1
Dividend proposal another increase from EUR 1.15 to EUR 1.20 per share for FY2019
Without taking into account the extraordinary effects from the unexpected termination of the diabetes project. For more details please refer to the Annual report 2019 on page 39.
Please refer to1)as well as other operating expenses in this regard and additionally adjusted for derecognition of contingent purchase price components from the Sensile Medical acquisition. For more details please refer to the Annual report 2019 on page 53.
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
4
We laid the Base for a Sustainable and Profitable Growth Path
Enablers
1
2
3
Mindset for Growth
Investment
Innovation
/ Excellence
program
Growth levers
4
5
6
Underlying
Growth
New products
Market Growth
segments
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
5
1Implementing a Mindset for Growth
Enablers
1
2
3
Mindset for Growth
Investment
Innovation
/ Excellence
program
Customer focus
One Gerresheimer
Global Key Account Management
Leverage our full portfolio
Customer touchpoint optimization
Create Synergies across the Group
Mindset
for Growth
Excellence
Strive for Excellence in all we do Driving automation and digitization
Resource allocation
Transforming Capex into growth Efficient & lean spending of Capex
Quality
Performance culture
Quality Excellence in all aspects
Clear ambition for growth
One global Quality Standard
Deliver to your commitment
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
6
2Investing for Future Growth
Investments for 2019-2020 (~ 12% of revenues)
Enablers
1
2
3
Mindset for Growth
Investment
Innovation
/ Excellence
program
Capex formula
Efficiency
~ 2%
Growth
Base Capex ~ 6%
~ 4%
Capacity expansion
Primary Packaging Glass
New furnaces & capacity increase in Essen and Lohr,
Germany
Medical Devices & Syringes
Small batch production in Wackersdorf, Germany Extension of lines in Buende, Germany
Medical Devices
Extension Horsovsky Tyn, Czech Republic
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
7
3Innovative Products increasing Customer Value
/ Excellence
program
Enablers
1
2
3
Mindset for Growth
Investment
Innovation
Moving up the value chain
Example: Gx®RTF Vials
Ready-to-fill, washed and sterile Type I Glass vials Highest Quality
Perfect for immediate filling at customer filling line Several packaging solutions, trays, nest & tub
RTF manufacturing sites in Europe and North America
Creating new perspectives
Example: Gx®Elite Glass
Reducing customer's total cost of ownership
Type I Borosilicate glass vial with market leading features
No need to re-file
Cosmetically Flawless
Breakage resistance
Dimensionally Superior
Delamination Resistant
Registered for patent
Clear and amber glass
in 2ml - 30ml sizes
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
8
3Leveraging the Technology of Sensile Medical
/ Excellence
program
Enablers
1
2
3
Mindset for Growth Investment
Innovation
Attractive business field
Clear roadmap
SQ Innovation (game changer potential)
fully on track
Excellent
EVER Pharma already launched
technology
Sound pipeline and demand
+
Merging the industrialization competence of
Future pipeline
Medical Systems and the Product
Full solution provider to the Pharma Industry
Development expertise of Sensile
Building the future with our own IP
in various applications / therapies
Innovation competence
Connectivity and digitization platform
Modular approach
Develop our own solutions
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
9
5
Growth Segments: Increasing the Footprint &
Growth levers
Market Growth
segments
4
5
6
Underlying
Growth
New products
closing the white Spots in fast growing Markets
Latest additions in 2019 & 2020
Medical Devices & Syringes
Plastic Packaging
(SOP H1 '20)
Berlin, USA
(SOP H2 '20)
Skopje, North Macedonia
Plastic Packaging
(SOP Q1 '20)
Changzhou, China
Plastic Packaging
(SOP Q2 '20)
Kosamba, India
Plastic Packaging
(SOP H1 '20)
Anapolis, Brazil
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
10
5Growth Segments: Biotech
Launch of Gx Biological Solutions
Fastest growing segment is biotech with large
molecules
High demandfor specialized solutions
Our Offer: Large portfolio of innovative products
and solutions for biotech drugs
Our Service: lab services, regulatory and
qualification support
Gx Biological Solutions: Full-serviceproviderfor small, mid and large biotech companies
Growth levers
4
5
6
Underlying
Growth
New products
Market Growth
segments
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
11
6New Products as Growth Drivers
Examples:
Gx InnoSafe®
Strenghtened Glass
New finishing
technologies
Gx RTF®ClearJect®(COP)
Duma®Standard Child
Micro pumps /
Resistant
Smart devices
Gx®Elite Glass Vials
Irradiated dropper
Gx®RTF Vials
bottles
Growth levers
4
5
6
Underlying
Growth
New products
Market Growth
segments
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
12
Our 2020 mid-singledigit-% sales Growth fueled by Growth Levers
REVENUE DEVELOPMENT FOR 2020
Enablers
1
2
3
Mindset for Growth
Investment
Innovation
/ Excellence
program
Growth levers
4
5
6
Underlying
Growth
New products
Market Growth
segments
4
5
6
Underlying revenues 2019
1.40bn
Incremental revenue
growth
Underlying market growth
~ 1.5 %
Growth segments
~ 2.5 %
Innovation / New products
~ 1.0 %
Revenue growth 2020
Mid-single digit % growth
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
13
Agenda
Strategy and Operational Update
Financial Update
Guidance & Conclusion
14
Sensile extraordinary effects in Q4 2019: Sanofi project cancellation and impairment Sensile Medical
(EUR m)
Q1-Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Analysis
FY 2019
Derecognition of contingent purchase price
118.6
11.2
129.8
liabilities
Cumulative adjustment of revenues
-
-17.3
Impact from the contract
-17.3
Derecognition of contract asset
-
-9.2
modification by Sanofi
-9.2
Adj. EBITDA
118.6
-15.3
103.3
Impairment
-
-116.7
-116.7
Thereof goodwill
-
-5.0
-5.0
Thereof other intengable assets
-
-103.8
-103.8
-
Thereof development costs
-7.9
-7.9
Taxes
-
17.2
17.2
Impact on net income
118.6
-114.8
3.8
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
15
Q4 2019 underlying performance: As expected
(EUR m)
Q4 2019
Adjustment
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
YoY
Analysis
actual
underlying
underlying
Mainly triggered by Sensile, in
FXN revenues
364.3
17.3
381.6
390.8
-2.3%
total core business (P&D, PPG)
as expected almost flat
FX effects
4.3
-
4.3
0.1
FX tailwind in 2019
Revenues
368.6
17.3
385.9
390.9
-1.3%
FXN adj. EBITDA
80.1
15.3
95.4
100.6
-5.1%
FX effects
1.5
-
1.5
0.3
FX tailwind in 2019
Adj. EBITDA
81.6
15.3
96.9
100.9
-4.0%
Mainly triggered by Sensile
Total one-off effects
-3.6
3.6
-
-
Depreciation, amortization & impairment
-158.4
130.8
-27.6
-24.6
12.1%
Due to higher capex
Net finance expense
-5.3
0.2
-5.1
-6.2
Income taxes
2.9
-20.2
-17.3
-17.9
Net income
-82.8
129.7
46.9
52.2
-10.1%
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
16
Strong growth and margin improvement in PPG
EUR m
FXN growth
-4.5%
224.6
214.6
P&D
70.0
69.0
Q4 18
Q4 19
Q4 18
Q4 19
Underlying FXN revenues
Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA
FXN growth
4.7%
165.6
158.2
PPG
34.7
31.3
Q4 18
Q4 19
Q4 18
Q4 19
Underlying FXN revenues
Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA
9.4
GAT
3.7
5.0
Q4 18
Q4 19
Q4 18
Q4 19
Underlying FXN revenues
-0.9
Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA
Phasing effects of EUR 10m in Tooling
Favourable product mix leads to margin increase
Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA margin increased from 31.2% in Q4 18 by 100 bps to 32.2% in Q4 19
In addition, FX tailwind of EUR 1.7m on revenues and EUR 0.9m on adj. EBITDA respectively
Strong growth in cosmetics
Tubular glass showed strong growth both in Europe and the US
Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA margin increased from 19.8% in Q4 18 by 120 bps to 21.0% in Q4 19
In addition, FX tailwind of EUR 2.6m on revenues and EUR 0.5m on adj. EBITDA respectively
Q4 2019 numbers without the impacts from the Sanofi cancellation
Q4 2019 with moderate negative adj. EBITDA - the result of being an investment case for future profitable growth
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
17
Strong cash flow in Q4 2019
(EUR m)
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Change
Analysis
Adjusted EBITDA
81.6
101.0
-19.4
Termination adjustments
15.3
-
15.3
Underlying adj. EBITDA
96.9
101.0
-4.1
Change in net working capital
57.6
33.4
24.2
Strong net working capital
management
Capex
-75.3
-69.5
-5.8
Net interest paid
-11.1
-10.6
-0.5
Net taxes paid
-10.4
-11.3
0.9
Pension benefits paid
-2.6
-3.5
0.9
Other
7.2
-3.4
10.6
Capex program for 2019 as planned
Free cash flow before M&A
62.3
36.1
26.2
Nov. 30, 2019
Nov. 30, 2018
Net financial debt
942.7
886.4
Adj. EBITDA leverage
2.4x
3.1x
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
18
FY 2019 underlying performance
(EUR m)
FY 2019
Adjustment
FY 2019
FY 2018
YoY
Analysis
actual
underlying
underlying
FXN revenues
1,380.2
17.3
1,397.5
1,365.5
2.4%
FX effects
12.1
-
12.1
-5.8
Revenues
1,392.3
17.3
1,409.6
1,359.7
3.7%
FXN adj. EBITDA
396.1
-103.3
292.8
290.6
0.7%
FX effects
3.9
-
3.9
-1.6
Adj. EBITDA
400.0
-103.3
296.7
289.0
2.7%
Total one-off effects
-6.3
6.3
-
-
Depreciation, amortization & impairment
-269.9
172.4
-97.5
-96.4
1.1%
Net finance expense
-25.6
0.2
-25.4
-30.2
-16.0%
Income taxes
-15.5
-30.3
-45.8
-43.8
4.8%
Net income
82.7
45.3
128.0
118.6
8.0%
Guidance of EUR 1.40bn - 1.45bn achieved on lower end
Guidance of EUR 290m - 300m achieved
Adj. EBITDA growth in line with revenue growth
Reduction due to the bond redemption in 2018
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
19
Slight impact from new accounting standard IFRS 16 for FY 2020
IFRS 16
Overview
New standard regarding the accounting of leases replacing IAS 17
Introducing a uniform model for identifying leasing arrangements and for accounting by lessees
Lessees are no longer required to distinguish between operating and finance leases.
Gerresheimer will apply the standard from the beginning of the financial year 2020.
Gerresheimer has opted for modified retrospective first-time application. The comparative prior-year period is presented in accordance with IAS 17.
Impact on the consolidated financial statements
Adj. EBITDA: EUR 9-11m
Net financial debt: EUR 27-30m
Balance sheet total: EUR 27-30m
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
20
Agenda
Strategy and Operational Update
Financial Update
Guidance & Conclusion
21
Guidance
At Group
level
FY 2019 Base1
FY 2020
Mid-term
(FXN)
Revenue growth
EUR 1.40bn
Mid-single digit
Mid-single digit
growth
growth
Adjusted EBITDA
21%
~21%2
~ 23%
(EUR 297m)
Capex
11.9%
~ 12%
8 - 10%
(% of sales)
Please refer to the outlook in the Annual report 2019 on page 95.
Including a positive effect of EUR 9m to EUR 11m from the transition to IFRS 16.
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
22
Conclusion
In 2019 we laid the foundation for profitable, sustainable growth and switched gears;
Culture, investments and product innovations.
2020 will be the turning point for growth:
Underlying market growth, growth segments and new products.
Our future:
Our activities will make a difference and successfully bring our Gerresheimer onto a sustainable growth path.
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
23
Financial calendar 2020
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
April 9, 2020
Publication 1st Quarter 2020
June 24, 2020
Annual General Meeting 2020
July 14, 2020
Publication 2nd Quarter 2020
October 13, 2020
Publication 3rd Quarter 2020
End of 2020
Capital Markets Day
24
Appendix
FY 2019 Earnings
25
Adjustments in FY 2019 and Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q4 2019
(EUR m)
Total
Adj. for
Regular
Total
Adj. for
Regular
Sensile
Adjustment
Sensile
Adjustment
Revenues
17.3
17.3
-
17.3
17.3
-
Adj. EBITDA
-103.3
-103.3
-
15.3
15.3
-
Total one-off effects
6.3
-
6.3
3.6
-
3.6
Depreciation, amortization & impairment
172.4
7.9
164.51)
130.8
7.9
122.91)
Net finance expense
0.2
-
0.2
0.2
-
0.2
Income taxes
-30.3
-4.2
-26.1
-20.2
-4.2
-16.0
Net income
45.3
-99.6
144.9
129.7
19.0
110.7
1) Thereof EUR 108.8m in connection with the impairment within Sensile Medical.
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
26
Adjustments in FY 2018 and Q4 2018
FY 2018
Q4 2018
(EUR m)
Küssnacht1)
Network
Tax3)
Regular
Küssnacht1)
Network
Tax3)
Regular
Total
&
adjustment
Total
&
adjustment
Triveni2)
Triveni2)
Revenues
-8.0
-8.0
-
-
-
-0.2
-0.2
-
-
-
Adj. EBITDA
-9.5
-12.0
2.5
-
-
-0.1
-0.1
-
-
-
Total one-off effects
22.0
-
-
-
22.0
10.9
-
-
-
10.9
Depreciation, amortization & impairment
40.6
-
-
-
40.6
13.7
-
-
-
13.7
Net finance expense
2.1
-
-
-
2.1
0.3
-
-
-
0.3
Income taxes
-67.7
1.7
-0.4
-53.5
-15.5
-16.3
-
-
-10.3
-6.0
Net income
-12.5
-10.3
2.1
-53.5
49.2
8.5
-0.1
-
-10.3
18.9
Effects from the lost inhaler contract with a customer at our plant in Küssnacht (Switzerland).
Effects relating to the excemption from electricity network charges (FY 18: EUR 1.4m/Q4 18: EUR 0m) and the final fair value measurement of the Triveni put option (FY 18: EUR 1.1m/Q4 18: EUR 0m).
Remeasurement of deferred taxes of our US subsidiaries due to the US tax reform (FY 18: EUR 44.8m/Q4 18: EUR 1.6m) and deferred tax income resulting from the future usability of
tax loss carryforwards (FY 18: EUR 8.7m/Q4 18: EUR 8.7m).
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
27
Financial status
NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND ADJ. EBITDA LEVERAGE
942.7
Net financial debt
886.4
Adj. EBITDA leverage (x)
3.1x
2.4x
Nov. 30, 2018
Nov. 30, 2019
NET FINANCIAL DEBT SUMMARY
EXPIRY DATE MAIN FACILITIES
550.0
RCF
In EUR m
FY 2018
FY 2019
Promissory loans
Drawn portion of RCF
264.4
302.3
Promissory loans (2017)
250.0
250.0
305.5
Promissory loans (2015)
425.0
425.0
189.5
Local borrowings, leasing etc.
27.6
51.2
109.0
Cash and cash equivalents
(80.6)
(85.8)
25.5
45.5
Total net financial debt
886.4
942.7
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
19/02/2020
FY 2019 Earnings
28
Our Vision
Gerresheimer will become the leading global partner
for enabling solutions that improve health and well-being. Our success is driven by the passion of our people.
