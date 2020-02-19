Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER

(GXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/19 03:49:23 am
69.6 EUR   -4.07%
03:23aGERRESHEIMER : Presentation Financial Year 2019
PU
02:58aGERRESHEIMER : sets foundation for profitable growth in 2019
PU
01:37aGERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer sets foundation for profitable growth in 2019
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gerresheimer : Presentation Financial Year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:23am EST

FY 2019 Earnings Presentation

Dietmar Siemssen, CEO

Bernd Metzner, CFO

Duesseldorf, February 19, 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein.

The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast development.

No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, none of the Company or any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

2

Agenda

  1. Strategy and Operational Update
  2. Financial Update
  3. Guidance & Conclusion

3

Key take-aways 2019

Foundations set and gears switched for future profitable growth

Guidance FY 2019 reached

Underlying FXN Revenues of EUR 1.40bn1

Underlying FXN Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 293m2

Group-wide 11.9% of FXN capex / revenues1

Dividend proposal another increase from EUR 1.15 to EUR 1.20 per share for FY2019

  1. Without taking into account the extraordinary effects from the unexpected termination of the diabetes project. For more details please refer to the Annual report 2019 on page 39.
  2. Please refer to1)as well as other operating expenses in this regard and additionally adjusted for derecognition of contingent purchase price components from the Sensile Medical acquisition. For more details please refer to the Annual report 2019 on page 53.

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

4

We laid the Base for a Sustainable and Profitable Growth Path

Enablers

1

2

3

Mindset for Growth

Investment

Innovation

/ Excellence

program

Growth levers

4

5

6

Underlying

Growth

New products

Market Growth

segments

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

5

1Implementing a Mindset for Growth

Enablers

1

2

3

Mindset for Growth

Investment

Innovation

/ Excellence

program

Customer focus

One Gerresheimer

Global Key Account Management

Leverage our full portfolio

Customer touchpoint optimization

Create Synergies across the Group

Mindset

for Growth

Excellence

Strive for Excellence in all we do Driving automation and digitization

Resource allocation

Transforming Capex into growth Efficient & lean spending of Capex

Quality

Performance culture

Quality Excellence in all aspects

Clear ambition for growth

One global Quality Standard

Deliver to your commitment

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

6

2Investing for Future Growth

Investments for 2019-2020 (~ 12% of revenues)

Enablers

1

2

3

Mindset for Growth

Investment

Innovation

/ Excellence

program

Capex formula

Efficiency

~ 2%

Growth

Base Capex ~ 6%

~ 4%

Capacity expansion

Primary Packaging Glass

New furnaces & capacity increase in Essen and Lohr,

Germany

Medical Devices & Syringes

Small batch production in Wackersdorf, Germany Extension of lines in Buende, Germany

Medical Devices

Extension Horsovsky Tyn, Czech Republic

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

7

3Innovative Products increasing Customer Value

/ Excellence

program

Enablers

1

2

3

Mindset for Growth

Investment

Innovation

Moving up the value chain

Example: Gx®RTF Vials

Ready-to-fill, washed and sterile Type I Glass vials Highest Quality

Perfect for immediate filling at customer filling line Several packaging solutions, trays, nest & tub

RTF manufacturing sites in Europe and North America

Creating new perspectives

Example: Gx®Elite Glass

Reducing customer's total cost of ownership

Type I Borosilicate glass vial with market leading features

No need to re-file

Cosmetically Flawless

Breakage resistance

Dimensionally Superior

Delamination Resistant

Registered for patent

Clear and amber glass

in 2ml - 30ml sizes

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

8

3Leveraging the Technology of Sensile Medical

/ Excellence

program

Enablers

1

2

3

Mindset for Growth Investment

Innovation

Attractive business field

Clear roadmap

SQ Innovation (game changer potential)

fully on track

Excellent

EVER Pharma already launched

technology

Sound pipeline and demand

+

Merging the industrialization competence of

Future pipeline

Medical Systems and the Product

Full solution provider to the Pharma Industry

Development expertise of Sensile

Building the future with our own IP

in various applications / therapies

Innovation competence

Connectivity and digitization platform

Modular approach

Develop our own solutions

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

9

5

Growth Segments: Increasing the Footprint &

Growth levers

Market Growth

segments

4

5

6

Underlying

Growth

New products

closing the white Spots in fast growing Markets

Latest additions in 2019 & 2020

Medical Devices & Syringes

Plastic Packaging

(SOP H1 '20)

Berlin, USA

(SOP H2 '20)

Skopje, North Macedonia

Plastic Packaging

(SOP Q1 '20)

Changzhou, China

Plastic Packaging

(SOP Q2 '20)

Kosamba, India

Plastic Packaging

(SOP H1 '20)

Anapolis, Brazil

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

10

5Growth Segments: Biotech

Launch of Gx Biological Solutions

Fastest growing segment is biotech with large

molecules

High demandfor specialized solutions

Our Offer: Large portfolio of innovative products

and solutions for biotech drugs

Our Service: lab services, regulatory and

qualification support

Gx Biological Solutions: Full-serviceproviderfor small, mid and large biotech companies

Growth levers

4

5

6

Underlying

Growth

New products

Market Growth

segments

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

11

6New Products as Growth Drivers

Examples:

Gx InnoSafe®

Strenghtened Glass

New finishing

technologies

Gx RTF®ClearJect®(COP)

Duma®Standard Child

Micro pumps /

Resistant

Smart devices

Gx®Elite Glass Vials

Irradiated dropper

Gx®RTF Vials

bottles

Growth levers

4

5

6

Underlying

Growth

New products

Market Growth

segments

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

12

Our 2020 mid-singledigit-% sales Growth fueled by Growth Levers

REVENUE DEVELOPMENT FOR 2020

Enablers

1

2

3

Mindset for Growth

Investment

Innovation

/ Excellence

program

Growth levers

4

5

6

Underlying

Growth

New products

Market Growth

segments

4

5

6

Underlying revenues 2019

1.40bn

Incremental revenue

growth

Underlying market growth

~ 1.5 %

Growth segments

~ 2.5 %

Innovation / New products

~ 1.0 %

Revenue growth 2020

Mid-single digit % growth

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

13

Agenda

  1. Strategy and Operational Update
  2. Financial Update
  3. Guidance & Conclusion

14

Sensile extraordinary effects in Q4 2019: Sanofi project cancellation and impairment Sensile Medical

(EUR m)

Q1-Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Analysis

FY 2019

Derecognition of contingent purchase price

118.6

11.2

129.8

liabilities

Cumulative adjustment of revenues

-

-17.3

Impact from the contract

-17.3

Derecognition of contract asset

-

-9.2

modification by Sanofi

-9.2

Adj. EBITDA

118.6

-15.3

103.3

Impairment

-

-116.7

-116.7

Thereof goodwill

-

-5.0

-5.0

Thereof other intengable assets

-

-103.8

-103.8

-

Thereof development costs

-7.9

-7.9

Taxes

-

17.2

17.2

Impact on net income

118.6

-114.8

3.8

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

15

Q4 2019 underlying performance: As expected

(EUR m)

Q4 2019

Adjustment

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

YoY

Analysis

actual

underlying

underlying

Mainly triggered by Sensile, in

FXN revenues

364.3

17.3

381.6

390.8

-2.3%

total core business (P&D, PPG)

as expected almost flat

FX effects

4.3

-

4.3

0.1

FX tailwind in 2019

Revenues

368.6

17.3

385.9

390.9

-1.3%

FXN adj. EBITDA

80.1

15.3

95.4

100.6

-5.1%

FX effects

1.5

-

1.5

0.3

FX tailwind in 2019

Adj. EBITDA

81.6

15.3

96.9

100.9

-4.0%

Mainly triggered by Sensile

Total one-off effects

-3.6

3.6

-

-

Depreciation, amortization & impairment

-158.4

130.8

-27.6

-24.6

12.1%

Due to higher capex

Net finance expense

-5.3

0.2

-5.1

-6.2

Income taxes

2.9

-20.2

-17.3

-17.9

Net income

-82.8

129.7

46.9

52.2

-10.1%

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

16

Strong growth and margin improvement in PPG

EUR m

FXN growth

-4.5%

224.6

214.6

P&D

70.0

69.0

Q4 18

Q4 19

Q4 18

Q4 19

Underlying FXN revenues

Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA

FXN growth

4.7%

165.6

158.2

PPG

34.7

31.3

Q4 18

Q4 19

Q4 18

Q4 19

Underlying FXN revenues

Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA

9.4

GAT

3.7

5.0

Q4 18

Q4 19

Q4 18

Q4 19

Underlying FXN revenues

-0.9

Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA

  • Phasing effects of EUR 10m in Tooling
  • Favourable product mix leads to margin increase
  • Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA margin increased from 31.2% in Q4 18 by 100 bps to 32.2% in Q4 19
  • In addition, FX tailwind of EUR 1.7m on revenues and EUR 0.9m on adj. EBITDA respectively
  • Strong growth in cosmetics
  • Tubular glass showed strong growth both in Europe and the US
  • Underlying FXN adj. EBITDA margin increased from 19.8% in Q4 18 by 120 bps to 21.0% in Q4 19
  • In addition, FX tailwind of EUR 2.6m on revenues and EUR 0.5m on adj. EBITDA respectively
  • Q4 2019 numbers without the impacts from the Sanofi cancellation
  • Q4 2019 with moderate negative adj. EBITDA - the result of being an investment case for future profitable growth

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

17

Strong cash flow in Q4 2019

(EUR m)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Change

Analysis

Adjusted EBITDA

81.6

101.0

-19.4

Termination adjustments

15.3

-

15.3

Underlying adj. EBITDA

96.9

101.0

-4.1

Change in net working capital

57.6

33.4

24.2

Strong net working capital

management

Capex

-75.3

-69.5

-5.8

Net interest paid

-11.1

-10.6

-0.5

Net taxes paid

-10.4

-11.3

0.9

Pension benefits paid

-2.6

-3.5

0.9

Other

7.2

-3.4

10.6

Capex program for 2019 as planned

Free cash flow before M&A

62.3

36.1

26.2

Nov. 30, 2019

Nov. 30, 2018

Net financial debt

942.7

886.4

Adj. EBITDA leverage

2.4x

3.1x

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

18

FY 2019 underlying performance

(EUR m)

FY 2019

Adjustment

FY 2019

FY 2018

YoY

Analysis

actual

underlying

underlying

FXN revenues

1,380.2

17.3

1,397.5

1,365.5

2.4%

FX effects

12.1

-

12.1

-5.8

Revenues

1,392.3

17.3

1,409.6

1,359.7

3.7%

FXN adj. EBITDA

396.1

-103.3

292.8

290.6

0.7%

FX effects

3.9

-

3.9

-1.6

Adj. EBITDA

400.0

-103.3

296.7

289.0

2.7%

Total one-off effects

-6.3

6.3

-

-

Depreciation, amortization & impairment

-269.9

172.4

-97.5

-96.4

1.1%

Net finance expense

-25.6

0.2

-25.4

-30.2

-16.0%

Income taxes

-15.5

-30.3

-45.8

-43.8

4.8%

Net income

82.7

45.3

128.0

118.6

8.0%

Guidance of EUR 1.40bn - 1.45bn achieved on lower end

Guidance of EUR 290m - 300m achieved

Adj. EBITDA growth in line with revenue growth

Reduction due to the bond redemption in 2018

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

19

Slight impact from new accounting standard IFRS 16 for FY 2020

IFRS 16

Overview

New standard regarding the accounting of leases replacing IAS 17

Introducing a uniform model for identifying leasing arrangements and for accounting by lessees

Lessees are no longer required to distinguish between operating and finance leases.

Gerresheimer will apply the standard from the beginning of the financial year 2020.

Gerresheimer has opted for modified retrospective first-time application. The comparative prior-year period is presented in accordance with IAS 17.

Impact on the consolidated financial statements

Adj. EBITDA: EUR 9-11m

Net financial debt: EUR 27-30m

Balance sheet total: EUR 27-30m

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

20

Agenda

  1. Strategy and Operational Update
  2. Financial Update
  3. Guidance & Conclusion

21

Guidance

At Group

level

FY 2019 Base1

FY 2020

Mid-term

(FXN)

Revenue growth

EUR 1.40bn

Mid-single digit

Mid-single digit

growth

growth

Adjusted EBITDA

21%

~21%2

~ 23%

(EUR 297m)

Capex

11.9%

~ 12%

8 - 10%

(% of sales)

  1. Please refer to the outlook in the Annual report 2019 on page 95.
  2. Including a positive effect of EUR 9m to EUR 11m from the transition to IFRS 16.

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

22

Conclusion

In 2019 we laid the foundation for profitable, sustainable growth and switched gears;

Culture, investments and product innovations.

2020 will be the turning point for growth:

Underlying market growth, growth segments and new products.

Our future:

Our activities will make a difference and successfully bring our Gerresheimer onto a sustainable growth path.

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

23

Financial calendar 2020

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

April 9, 2020

Publication 1st Quarter 2020

June 24, 2020

Annual General Meeting 2020

July 14, 2020

Publication 2nd Quarter 2020

October 13, 2020

Publication 3rd Quarter 2020

End of 2020

Capital Markets Day

24

Appendix

FY 2019 Earnings

25

Adjustments in FY 2019 and Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q4 2019

(EUR m)

Total

Adj. for

Regular

Total

Adj. for

Regular

Sensile

Adjustment

Sensile

Adjustment

Revenues

17.3

17.3

-

17.3

17.3

-

Adj. EBITDA

-103.3

-103.3

-

15.3

15.3

-

Total one-off effects

6.3

-

6.3

3.6

-

3.6

Depreciation, amortization & impairment

172.4

7.9

164.51)

130.8

7.9

122.91)

Net finance expense

0.2

-

0.2

0.2

-

0.2

Income taxes

-30.3

-4.2

-26.1

-20.2

-4.2

-16.0

Net income

45.3

-99.6

144.9

129.7

19.0

110.7

1) Thereof EUR 108.8m in connection with the impairment within Sensile Medical.

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

26

Adjustments in FY 2018 and Q4 2018

FY 2018

Q4 2018

(EUR m)

Küssnacht1)

Network

Tax3)

Regular

Küssnacht1)

Network

Tax3)

Regular

Total

&

adjustment

Total

&

adjustment

Triveni2)

Triveni2)

Revenues

-8.0

-8.0

-

-

-

-0.2

-0.2

-

-

-

Adj. EBITDA

-9.5

-12.0

2.5

-

-

-0.1

-0.1

-

-

-

Total one-off effects

22.0

-

-

-

22.0

10.9

-

-

-

10.9

Depreciation, amortization & impairment

40.6

-

-

-

40.6

13.7

-

-

-

13.7

Net finance expense

2.1

-

-

-

2.1

0.3

-

-

-

0.3

Income taxes

-67.7

1.7

-0.4

-53.5

-15.5

-16.3

-

-

-10.3

-6.0

Net income

-12.5

-10.3

2.1

-53.5

49.2

8.5

-0.1

-

-10.3

18.9

  1. Effects from the lost inhaler contract with a customer at our plant in Küssnacht (Switzerland).
  2. Effects relating to the excemption from electricity network charges (FY 18: EUR 1.4m/Q4 18: EUR 0m) and the final fair value measurement of the Triveni put option (FY 18: EUR 1.1m/Q4 18: EUR 0m).
  3. Remeasurement of deferred taxes of our US subsidiaries due to the US tax reform (FY 18: EUR 44.8m/Q4 18: EUR 1.6m) and deferred tax income resulting from the future usability of
    tax loss carryforwards (FY 18: EUR 8.7m/Q4 18: EUR 8.7m).

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

27

Financial status

NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND ADJ. EBITDA LEVERAGE

942.7

Net financial debt

886.4

Adj. EBITDA leverage (x)

3.1x

2.4x

Nov. 30, 2018

Nov. 30, 2019

NET FINANCIAL DEBT SUMMARY

EXPIRY DATE MAIN FACILITIES

550.0

RCF

In EUR m

FY 2018

FY 2019

Promissory loans

Drawn portion of RCF

264.4

302.3

Promissory loans (2017)

250.0

250.0

305.5

Promissory loans (2015)

425.0

425.0

189.5

Local borrowings, leasing etc.

27.6

51.2

109.0

Cash and cash equivalents

(80.6)

(85.8)

25.5

45.5

Total net financial debt

886.4

942.7

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

19/02/2020

FY 2019 Earnings

28

Our Vision

Gerresheimer will become the leading global partner

for enabling solutions that improve health and well-being. Our success is driven by the passion of our people.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GERRESHEIMER
03:23aGERRESHEIMER : Presentation Financial Year 2019
PU
02:58aGERRESHEIMER : sets foundation for profitable growth in 2019
PU
01:37aGERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer sets foundation for profitable growth in 2019
EQ
02/18GERRESHEIMER : commended as top national employer
PU
02/11GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
02/06GERRESHEIMER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
02/06GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
02/04GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
01/30GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
01/28GERRESHEIMER : further expanding production output in Asia
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 422 M
EBIT 2019 261 M
Net income 2019 185 M
Debt 2019 976 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,29x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 2 278 M
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 74,70  €
Last Close Price 72,55  €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER5.14%2 464
MEDTRONIC PLC3.42%157 266
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.10.28%47 553
HOYA CORPORATION-1.95%35 097
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS6.39%32 992
TERUMO CORPORATION0.21%26 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group