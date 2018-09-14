Log in
Gerresheimer : Series production of Gx RTF ClearJect plastic syringes started

09/14/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

Gerresheimer will exhibit the new Gx RTF ClearJect plastic syringe in October at the CPhI in Madrid (Stand 4C30). The presentation will be accompanied by a lecture from Bernd Zeiss (Head of Global Technical Support, Gerresheimer Bünde GmbH) on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, from 4:30-5:00 p.m. in the Innopack&P-Mec theatre.

More information

Syringes made of plastics

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With our plants in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, we generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Gx is a registered brand of the Gerresheimer Group.
RTF is a registered brand of Gerresheimer Bünde GmbH.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:12:03 UTC
