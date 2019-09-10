Gerresheimer at CPhl Middle East & Africa: Innovative and secure packaging for pharmaceuticals

Düsseldorf/Abu Dhabi (VAE), September 10, 2019. Based at booth D11 in Hall 1, Gerresheimer's presence at CPhl Middle East & Africa - held from September 16 to 18 in Abu Dhabi (ADNEC) - will focus on micro pumps. Sensile Medical, a company of the Gerresheimer Group, developed for EVER Pharma under the brand name D-mine®, this wearable micro-infusion pump. It recently received European CE certification and it has already been launched in several European countries.

The compact, patient-friendly infusion pump is used for the continuous subcutaneous administration of drugs to treat Parkinson's disease. The first micro pump from Gerresheimer subsidiary Sensile Medical to be available on the market, it gives Parkinson's patients greater independence in their day-to-day lives.

SenseCore - reliable function with a distinctive design

'Gerresheimer specializes in the safe storage and administration of all kinds of medication,' says Ingo Waschulewski, Business Development Manager of Sensile Medical, expert in SenseCore micro pump technology. With SenseCore micro pump technology, Sensile Medical ensures the safe, simple, and precise administration of liquid drugs by the patient themselves at home or on the move, and always with absolute reliability. Our injection aids are impressively simple and discreet to use and the patient does not see the needle, making it suitable for all manner of different applications. The modular and flexible platform family shows a distinctive and now Good Design as recently awarded - developed by the British agency Team Consulting for Sensile Medical.

Irradiation of plastic dropper bottles for ophthalmic and nasal

With the irradiation service Gerresheimer wants to make life easier for its customers when it comes to procuring their dropper bottle. By treating the products with gamma radiation Gerresheimer adds in an important work step before filling. Therefore the company selected, recognized,. It and certified partners. The chosen partner companies have the requisite certification in accordance with ISO standards 11137, 11737, and 13004. The benefits of this service speak for themselves: Gerresheimer is assuming responsibility for handling this work step from start to finish, including transport to the irradiation company, monitoring and inspecting its work, and delivering to the location specified by the customer. The in-spection processes also involve physically and chemically testing the product characteristics after irradiation. Gerresheimer regulates the vali-dation and revalidation of the entire process, helping to reduce costs for the customer.