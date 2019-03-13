Gerresheimer at PDA Europe in Venice: Gx Elite vials – top quality and performance to help ensure patient safety

Gx RTF injection vials: two manufacturers - one packaging

The Gx RTF injection vials are made from type I borosilicate glass. They meet all current requirements of the applicable ISO standards and phar-macopoeias (USP and Ph. Eur.). By using the Ompi EZ-fill packaging format, the risk of glass-to-glass contact, which could result in break-ages, cosmetic defects, and particle contamination, is minimized.Gerresheimer's two areas of expertise - the moulding of vials made from tubular glass and the ready-to-fill process for pre-fillable syringes - are combined with recognized Ompi EZ-fill packaging technology for the new Gx RTF vials. The result is vials that are washed, packed in trays or in nests and tubs, and sterilized before being delivered to pharmaceutical customers. This enables our customers to start filling them straight away without the need for any intermediate process steps.

The new injection vials meet the customers' increasing desire for com-prehensive solutions. By establishing a standardized packaging platform for sterile vials, Gerresheimer is fundamentally simplifying the process for the customer.

Flexibility through various packaging configurations

The new product currently exists in the 2R, 6R, and 10R formats for nests and tubs as well as in formats for 4 to 13.5 ml as trays. Further formats will follow. The new packaging solution allows the vials to be used from the development phase of new medications to small or large-scale production.



Injection vials set the benchmark for primary packaging for parenteral drugs. Gerresheimer's vials come in all sizes and comply with the relevant international standards and pharmacopoeias. The company's range includes solutions for bioengineered drugs and other specialist pharmaceuticals.

Gx® and RTF® are registered trademarks of the Gerresheimer Group.Ompi EZ-fill® is a registered trademark of Ompi, a Stevanato Group brand.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With our plants in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, we generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.