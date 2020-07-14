Log in
Gerresheimer : with strong second quarter

07/14/2020 | 01:11am EDT
  • Implementation of growth strategy beginning to deliver results
  • Group revenues increase to EUR 363m with 4.6% organic growth in core business
  • 6.9% organic growth in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 84m
  • Impacts of pandemic under control; potential vaccination campaigns open opportunities for specialty glass vials
  • Revenue guidance for 2020 in the mid-single-digit percentage range and adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21% confirmed

Duesseldorf, July 14, 2020 - Gerresheimer AG delivered profitable growth in the second quarter of 2020. 'As a key supplier to the pharma and healthcare industry, we have significant responsibility for ensuring patients worldwide to receive the medication they need. We have guaranteed this over the past few months and maintained our own delivery capacity at all times. New growth opportunities are now opening up for us in the pharma business. We are prepared for the strong demand for injection vials for the forthcoming vaccination campaigns and are additionally expanding capacity. As planned, our aim is to maintain the growth which we saw in the second quarter. We are working continuously to implement our strategy for profitable and sustainable growth. To that end, we are investing in quality, capacity, digitalization, new markets and smart new drug delivery products,' said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

Gerresheimer generated revenues of EUR 363m in the second quarter of 2020, marking 4.6% organic growth in the core business compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The global pharma business has developed well in the current Covid-19 pandemic. This benefited Gerresheimer, too, with its primary packaging for liquid and solid drugs, syringes and drug delivery devices such as insulin pens and asthma inhalers. There is currently demand from many pharma companies, in particular for injection vials for future vaccination campaigns against Covid-19. Gerresheimer has already invested heavily in quality and capacity in this business in 2019 and 2020 and will continue to do so. This means the Company will be very well prepared to support the vaccination campaigns. Gerresheimer sees additional medium-term to long-term opportunities in the pharma business as a result of the pandemic. Temporarily reduced demand for high-quality perfume flacons has been more than offset by increased demand for drug packaging and drug delivery devices.

The second quarter of 2020 saw adjusted EBITDA increase on an organic basis by 6.9% to EUR 84m. Adjusted net income came to EUR 38m in the second quarter of 2020. In the same period adjusted earnings per share after non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 1.18. The strong second-quarter free cash flow of EUR 45m was used to reduce net debt relative to the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA leverage decreased from 3.4x at the end of the first quarter to 3.2x as of May 31, 2020.

Guidance for 2020

Gerresheimer's forecast for the financial year 2020 is unchanged:

  • Revenue growth in the mid single-digit percentage range
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21%
  • Capital expenditure amounting to roughly 12% of revenues

Indications for subsequent years

  • Annual organic revenue growth in the mid single-digit percentage range
  • Targeted medium-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%
  • Annual capital expenditure of between 8% and 10% of revenues

The quarterly statement for the second quarter of 2020 is available here:
www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer has worldwide operations and around 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of approximately EUR 1.4bn. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for safe and simple drug delivery: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems, as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Group Key Figures (IFRS; Financial Year end November 30)

1 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income before income taxes, net finance expense, amortization/impairment losses of fair value adjustments, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses, restructuring expenses, and one-off income and expenses.
2 Adjusted net income: Net income before amortization/impairment losses of fair value adjustments, restructuring expenses, portfolio adjustments, the balance of one-off income and expenses, and the related tax effects.
3 Adjusted earnings per share after non-controlling interests divided by 31.4m shares.
4 Adjusted EBITDA leverage: The relation of net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA of the last twelve months according to the credit agreement currently in place.
5 Change calculated on a EUR k basis.
6 Without the changeover effects from the accounting standard IFRS 16 ´Leases´, which will be applicable for us from December 1, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 05:10:08 UTC
