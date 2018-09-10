Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerresheimer    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER (GXI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gx® InnoSafe: Greater protection against needle stick injuries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 11:37am CEST

Düsseldorf/Wackersdorf/Madrid, September 10, 2018. With their exposed cannulas, used syringes are a source of risk at physicians' surgeries, laboratories, and hospitals the world over. Although existing needle protection systems reduce the risk of injury for the end user, they are more complex for pharma companies to fill and must be handled by medical specialists. With the Gx InnoSafe, Gerresheimer is now offering a syringe with an integrated passive safety system that avoids inadvertent needle stick injuries, prevents repeated use, and is designed with pharmaceutical companies' production processes in mind as well as being optimized for simple and intuitive use by medical specialists.

'For health care workers, handling used hypodermic needles is part of their day-to-day job. In some cases, this leads to serious diseases being transmitted. It is estimated that around one million needle stick injuries occur in Europe every year,' explains Maximilian Vogl, Product Manager Injection Devices, adding that in the worst case, it can lead to serious infections. There is also the risk of used syringes being used for a second time by accident.

Gx InnoSafe reliably protects against inadvertent needlestick injuries and prevents repeated use. Unlike many existing solutions, the needle shield mechanism is activated automatically and does not require any additional manipulation by the end user.

It is therefore known as a passive needle protection system. The processing of the Gx InnoSafe syringes, which can be carried out without any major changes to existing lines in a nested state, is just as beneficial to pharmacists. This eliminates the need for an additional step to assemble the safety system, as is currently standard on the market.

The user wants a safety system that does not change the familiar injection procedure, that is intuitive and ergonomic to handle, and that requires no additional manual activation to secure the cannula before it is disposed of. As part of the manufacturing process, the Gx InnoSafe safety system is installed on Gx RTF glass syringes in the clean room like a standard needle shield. The syringe body is completely visible so that the presence of the active ingredient, its purity, and its administration can be observed and monitored ideally. The injection itself is also administered as usual. After removing the ergonomic sealing cap with an integrated, flexible needle shield, the syringe is placed on the injection site, the cannula is inserted into the tissue to be administered, and the active ingredient is injected as with a common syringe. The safety system cannot be activated inadvertently because the mechanism is not preloaded before the injection. The system is only activated when the cannula is inserted and it automatically ensures that the safety mechanism is permanently locked when the syringe is removed from the injection site. This guarantees that the cannula is reliably covered and the syringe cannot be reused.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 09:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GERRESHEIMER
11:37aGX® INNOSAFE : Greater protection against needle stick injuries
PU
10:44aGERRESHEIMER : Dietmar Siemssen appointed new CEO of Gerresheimer AG
AQ
09/06GERRESHEIMER AG : Dietmar Siemssen appointed new CEO of Gerresheimer AG
EQ
09/06GERRESHEIMER : Dietmar Siemssen appointed new CEO of Gerresheimer AG
PU
09/05Top Pre-Filled Injection Device Manufacturers 2016-2026
AQ
08/29GERRESHEIMER : A team of experts for innovative pharmaceutical and biopharmaceut..
PU
08/24GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/24GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/22THE COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON ABOUT GLO : New Report Focusing on Skincare Packaging..
AQ
08/22SKINCARE PACKAGING MARKET PRODUCTION : Skincare Packaging Market 2018 Price Tren..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/13Gerresheimer AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23Gerresheimer AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Gerresheimer AG ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015Corning buying German pharma glass tubing business for $219m 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 366 M
EBIT 2018 171 M
Net income 2018 117 M
Debt 2018 788 M
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 19,06
P/E ratio 2019 23,82
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 2 363 M
Chart GERRESHEIMER
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,0 €
Spread / Average Target -0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Beaujean Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Francesco Grioli Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER8.87%2 730
MEDTRONIC PLC19.28%130 081
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL15.39%39 851
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY65.91%29 609
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS2.58%25 187
HOYA CORPORATION10.56%21 791
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.