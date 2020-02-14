back to overview

Christina Käßhöfer appointed new Member of the Su­per­vis­ory Board of GERRY WEBER In­ter­na­tion­al AG

February 14, 2020

Halle/Westphalia, 14 February 2020 - Business consultant and brand expert Christina Käßhöfer was appointed new Member of the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG with immediate effect. With this decision, a further experienced textile-expert completes the board, after Christie Groves, Portfolio Manager at Whitebox Advisors, had resigned from her position.

Christina Käßhöfer possesses many years of international experience in positioning and readjusting of brands as well as in omni-channel retail and business development. Following senior management roles at Otto Group, Diesel and as Head of Marketing & Brand Management at Triumph International AG, Christina Käßhöfer consults midsized and large textile and lifestyle businesses on digitization and activation of target audiences across all sales and communications touchpoints since 2017.

'We were looking for a competent marketing strategist, who enriches the Supervisory Board with competences regarding strengthening the identity of the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON as well as performance measuring of marketing initiatives. We are delighted to have found a proven industry expert in Christina Käßhöfer', says Alexander Gedat, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG.

About GERRY WEBER Group

GERRY WEBER International AG, headquartered in Halle / Westphalia represents with over 3.400 employees one of the largest Fashion- and Lifestyle companies in Europe. The organization distributes premium womenswear in over 60 countries. GERRY WEBER Group consists of the eponymous brand GERRY WEBER, the young brand TAIFUN and the plus-size brand SAMOON.

