MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerry Weber International AG    GWI1   DE0003304101

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

(GWI1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gerry Weber International AG: Investor exercises purchasing option for HALLHUBER

0
07/08/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Gerry Weber International AG: Investor exercises purchasing option for HALLHUBER

08.07.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Investor exercises purchasing option for HALLHUBER

- Fund managed by Robus Capital Management takes over majority share

- GERRY WEBER retains a stake of 12% in HALLHUBER

 

(Halle/Westphalia, 8 July 2019) A fund managed by Robus Capital Management took over the majority share of HALLHUBER GmbH from GERRY WEBER International AG. Within the scope of the ongoing restructuring under self-administration, GERRY WEBER granted a purchase option to the investor in February. In exchange, the investor had provided a bridging loan for HALLHUBER, which has since been replaced by long-term financing. According to the agreement, GERRY WEBER retains a stake of 12% in HALLHUBER. Furthermore, GERRY WEBER receives a cash payment of EUR 500.000 from the investor.

Background
Since 25 January 2019, GERRY WEBER International AG undergoes insolvency proceedings under self-administration. Proceedings were opened on 1 April 2019. At the subsidiary GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH & Co. KG, insolvency proceedings under self-administration were opened on 1 May 2019. In both cases, the respective court appointed lawyer Stefan Meyer of PLUTA Rechtsanwalts GmbH as trustee. The Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG, consisting of Johannes Ehling (Spokesman of the Supervisory Board as well as Chief Sales Officer and Chief Digital Officer), Florian Frank (Chief Restructuring Officer) and Urun Gursu (Chief Product Officer) are supported by Chief Representative Dr. Christian Gerloff, a lawyer well-versed in the fashion industry. Regardless of the ongoing insolvency proceedings, financing of the ongoing operations of GERRY WEBER is secured well into the year 2020.

GERRY WEBER Group
GERRY WEBER International AG, headquartered in Halle/Westphalia, is a worldwide operating group, uniting three strong brand families under one roof: GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON. Furthermore, GERRY WEBER holds a non-strategic stake of 12% in HALLHUBER GmbH.


Contact GERRY WEBER:
Lucia Mathée / Gundolf Moritz
MATHEE GmbH / Mirnock Consulting GmbH
Phone: +49 69 597995910?
Email: LMathee@mathee.com

Frank Elsner
Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH
Phone: +49 5404 91 92 0
Email: office@elsner-kommunikation.de


08.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: ir@gerryweber.com
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 837529

 
End of News DGAP News Service

837529  08.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 814 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -17,7 M
Debt 2018 212 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -0,90x
P/E ratio 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2018 0,28x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
Capitalization 13,7 M
Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Gerry Weber International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,00  €
Last Close Price 0,30  €
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernst Friedrich Schröder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Stüber Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Weber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Hardieck Member-Supervisory Board
Charlotte Weber-Dresselhaus Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG-86.45%15
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE47.48%214 884
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL31.44%74 492
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT31.43%47 123
VF CORPORATION23.09%34 874
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.50.65%23 868
