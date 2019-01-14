Log in
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG (GWI1)
Gerry Weber International : adjusts preliminary results for financial year 2017/18

01/14/2019 | 06:30am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Gerry Weber International AG adjusts preliminary results for financial year 2017/18

14-Jan-2019 / 12:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to section 17 MAR

GERRY WEBER International AG adjusts preliminary results for financial year 2017/18

(Halle/Westphalia, 14.1.2019) Today, the Executive Board of GERRY WEBER International AG adjusted the preliminary results for the financial year 2017/18 (October 31), published on December 7, 2018. Upon presentation of a new business plan for the HALLHUBER segment and as a result of necessary valuation allowances for the Norwegian and Finish subsidiaries of the Retail segment, an impairment in the magnitude of EUR 44.2 million has been identified. The vast majority of it relates to the HALLHUBER segment. According to that, the Group's operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) including non-cash provisions for restructuring measures as well as consulting costs of EUR 63.3 million and extraordinary depreciation as well as write-downs of now EUR 113.5 million (previously published: EUR 69.3 million) amounts to a loss of EUR 192.3 million (previously published: EUR 148.1 million, previous year: EUR +10.3 million). The Group's operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding non-cash provisions for restructuring measures as well as consulting costs and extraordinary depreciation as well as write-downs remains at the previously published loss of EUR 15.5 million (previous year: EUR +19.9 million).

All provided figures are preliminary. GERRY WEBER International AG plans to publish the Annual Financial Statement 2017/18, as previously announced, on 28 February 2019.

The Managing Board

Notifying Person:
Florian Frank
Member of the Managing Board
Phone: +49 5201 185-140
ir@gerryweber.com

14-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: info@gerryweber.com
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

765705  14-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
