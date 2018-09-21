Gerry Weber International : has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinion

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Financing

Gerry Weber International AG has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinion Keyword: Financing Halle/Westfalen, 21.9. 2018 - In order to support the transformation process of the group Gerry Weber International AG has instructed an independent expert to prepare a restructuring opinion in line with Standard S6 (IDW S6) published by the Institute of Public Auditors (Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer), which is expected to be available in mid October 2018. Further information on the results of the reorganization opinion will be disclosed once it will have been presented to the Boards. The Management Board Notifying Person:

