Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gerry Weber International AG    GWI1   DE0003304101

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG (GWI1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Gerry Weber International : has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:15pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Financing
Gerry Weber International AG has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinion

21-Sep-2018 / 22:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerry Weber International AG has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinion

Keyword: Financing

Halle/Westfalen, 21.9. 2018 - In order to support the transformation process of the group Gerry Weber International AG has instructed an independent expert to prepare a restructuring opinion in line with Standard S6 (IDW S6) published by the Institute of Public Auditors (Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer), which is expected to be available in mid October 2018.

Further information on the results of the reorganization opinion will be disclosed once it will have been presented to the Boards.

The Management Board

Notifying Person:
Jörg Stüber
Direktor Finanzen
Tel.: +49 5201 185-8914
Joerg.Stueber@gerryweber.com

21-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: info@gerryweber.com
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

726351  21-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726351&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL
10:15pGERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinio..
EQ
09/13GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : drives trans­form­a­tion of the business model, whil..
PU
09/13GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : drives transformation of the business model, while s..
EQ
09/10GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : quaterly earnings release
08/02GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managi..
EQ
08/02GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managi..
EQ
07/31GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : In­teg­ra­tion of HALLHUBER completed Ac­count­ing, ..
PU
07/30GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
07/30GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
07/20GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Gerry Webber International AG ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/13Gerry Webber International AG ADR reports Q3 results 
06/14Gerry Webber International AG ADR reports Q2 results 
02/27Gerry Webber International AG ADR reports FY results 
2017Gerry Webber International AG ADR reports Q2 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 831 M
EBIT 2018 2,96 M
Net income 2018 -8,13 M
Debt 2018 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 192 M
Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Gerry Weber International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 8,27 €
Spread / Average Target 98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralf Weber Chief Executive Officer
Ernst Friedrich Schröder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Stüber Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Weber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Hardieck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG-56.25%226
MEINIAN ONEHEALTH HEALTHCR HLDNGS CO LTD--.--%7 534
F&F CO., LTD--.--%1 257
HANDSOME CORP--.--%808
ANZHENG FASHION GROUP CO LTD-28.86%737
LANCY CO LTD--.--%591
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.