GESCO AG: Preliminary figures for the first half year, non-cash impairment, outlook for the financial year adjusted

08/03/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
GESCO AG: Preliminary figures for the first half year, non-cash impairment, outlook for the financial year adjusted

03-Aug-2020 / 19:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wuppertal, 03.08.2020 - GESCO AG is currently preparing its half-year financial report for the current financial year 2020. According to preliminary figures, Group sales in this period amounted to ? 237 million due to the comparatively strong first quarter and Group net income after minority interest before impairment losses was ? -3.9 million. The adjusted figures for the previous year amounted to ? 295.1 million in revenues and ? 8.6 million in Group net income after minority interest.

Previously, the company had forecast Group revenues of around ? 540 million and Group net income after minority interest of around ? 8 million for the full year 2020. From today's perspective, these figures are no longer achievable, even though the company expects a clearly positive Group net income for the second half of the year.

Provided that the corona pandemic does not again lead to serious adverse effects such as lockdowns, the company now expects, on the basis of current information, Group revenues to exceed ? 450 million and Group net income after minority interest before impairment losses to at least break even.

The Group financial statements for the first half of the year also include non-cash impairments of goodwill and property, plant and equipment totalling approximately ? 13.5 million. The impairment losses relate to companies in the Mobility Technology segment whose future prospects have deteriorated considerably.

The full half-year financial report will be published on August 31, 2020 as scheduled.

The key figures Group sales and Group net income after minority interest are used as in the consolidated financial statements of GESCO AG as at 31 December 2019, available on the internet at http://www.gesco.de/en/financial-reports.
 


Contact:

Head of Investor Relations, Oliver Vollbrecht
Tel. +49-202 24820-18
Fax +49-202 24820-49
E-Mail: info@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de

03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 248200
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: info@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1108923

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1108923  03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1108923&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 542 M 635 M 635 M
Net income 2020 8,33 M 9,77 M 9,77 M
Net Debt 2020 101 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 166 M 196 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 688
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart GESCO AG
Duration : Period :
Gesco AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GESCO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,20 €
Last Close Price 15,30 €
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Rumberg Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Möllerfriedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Heimöller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nanna Rapp Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GESCO AG-18.88%196
ATLAS COPCO AB3.56%51 634
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.08%45 146
FANUC CORPORATION-9.49%32 139
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-7.49%24 482
FORTIVE CORPORATION-8.12%23 659
